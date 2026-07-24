2024 Jharkhand motorcycle blast case: NIA arrests two, recovers 1,662 detonators

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons and recovered 1,662 illegally hoarded non-electric detonators during searches at four locations in Jharkhand's Koderma district in connection with the 2024 motorcycle blast case, officials said on Thursday.

The agency said the searches led to the arrest of Mahesh Mehta and Shankar Yadav, who were "actively involved in a criminal conspiracy related to unlawful storage of explosives and their transportation to co-accused, endangering life and property", an official statement said.

Besides the detonators, NIA teams seized five digital devices and Rs 16 lakh in cash during the raids, the statement said.

The agency said the case stems from a motorcycle explosion in Saltora area in 2024, in which one accused, Joydeb Mondal alias Bablu Mondal, died while allegedly transporting explosives illegally.

Three other accused had earlier been arrested and chargesheeted after the NIA registered a case in this connection in October 2024, the statement said.

According to the statement, during investigation, the agency uncovered "a criminal conspiracy relating to storage and transport of explosives, procured illegally without a valid license".

The agency further found "a clandestine network operating the storage and transportation process, along with dangerous and improper handling of the explosives", the statement said.

Investigation is underway to identify the source and intended destination of the explosives, it added. PTI MHS ARB ARB

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