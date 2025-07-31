Sadhvi Pragya, Others Accused In Malegaon Blast Case Acquitted On 'Benefit Of Doubt'

2008 Malegaon Blast Case Verdict: The special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya, on benefit of doubt. The judgment came 17 years after a blast killed six people in Maharashtra's communally sensitive Malegaon town, nearly 300 kilometres northeast of Mumbai, in Nashik district.

Special NIA Judge AK Lahoti, reading out the copy of the order said prosecution established that the bomb blast — with explosives fitted on a motorcycle — took place but failed to prove that a bomb was placed in the said motorcycle.

On the night of September 29, 2008, a low-intensity bomb — fitted on a motorcycle — went off near Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon, a town with a sizeable Muslim population. Six people were killed and over 100 people were injured in the explosion, which took place during the holy month of Ramzan, just before the Navratri festival.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the case, named seven accused in the case, including BJP leader and former MP Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. Major (retired) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni are the other accused in the case.

"There is no evidence of storing or assembling the explosives in Shrikant Prasad Purohit's residence. No sketch of the spot was done by the investigation officer while doing the panchnama. No fingerprint, dump data or anything else was collected for the spot," the court observed.

"The samples were contaminated, so the reports can’t be conclusive and are not reliable. The bike allegedly involved in the blast did not have a clear chassis number. Prosecution could not prove that it was in Sadhvi Pragya’s possession immediately before the blast," it added. The judge announced that UAPA will not be invoked in the case as sanction was not taken as per rules. "Both the sanction orders of the UAPA in the case are defective," the court said.

The accused were facing trial in the case for offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. The trial in the case began in 2018 and concluded on April 19, 2025. The case was reserved for judgment.