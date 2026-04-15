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HomeNewsIndiaVaranasi Court Clears Abhay Singh And Others In 24-Year-Old Dhananjay Singh Attack Case

Varanasi Court Clears Abhay Singh And Others In 24-Year-Old Dhananjay Singh Attack Case

Varanasi MP-MLA court has acquitted all accused, including Abhay Singh and Vineet Singh, in the 24-year-old Nadesar shootout case involving former MP Dhananjay Singh, who was injured in 2002 attack.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varanasi court acquitted all accused in 2002 attack.
  • Former MP Dhananjay Singh was shot in 2002.

The MP-MLA court in Varanasi on Wednesday has finally announced its verdict in the case of the 24-year-old fatal attack on former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh. 

The court acquitted all the accused, including rebel SP MLA Abhay Singh and MLC Vineet Singh. Dhananjay Singh was attacked in 2002, and was shot in his left hand.

What was the Nadesar shootout of 2002?

The Nadesar shootout took place on October 4, 2002, when then-MLA Dhananjay Singh was returning in his car. His vehicle was fired upon near Taksal Cinema in the Nadesar area under Cantt police station limits in Varanasi. During the attack, Dhananjay Singh and four of his associates were injured, and he reportedly returned fire.

Following the incident, Dhananjay Singh filed a case against MLA Abhay Singh, MLC Vineet Singh, and others. The accused were booked under the Gangster Act.

All Four Acquitted In The Trial Court

On August 29, 2025, Special Judge (Gangster Act) Sushil Kumar Kharwar acquitted the four main accused—Sandeep Singh, Sanjay Singh, Vinod Asinha, and Satyendra Singh alias Bablu—due to lack of evidence. The decision was later challenged by Dhananjay Singh in the High Court, with his lawyers arguing that he was the victim in the case and therefore eligible to appeal.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the 2002 Nadesar shootout case?

The MP-MLA court in Varanasi acquitted all accused, including rebel SP MLA Abhay Singh and MLC Vineet Singh, in the 2002 fatal attack case on former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh.

When and where did the Nadesar shootout occur?

The Nadesar shootout took place on October 4, 2002, near Taksal Cinema in the Nadesar area of Varanasi.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vineet Singh Varanasi Court Dhananjay Singh Case Abhay Singh Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh 2002 Nadesar Shootout Case 2002 Attack
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