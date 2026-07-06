2,000-Year-Old Indian Gold Rings Found In Thailand's Ancient Burial Site

Archaeologists in Thailand have uncovered two ancient Indian gold rings believed to date back between 1,900 and 2,100 years during excavations at an archaeological site in Phetchaburi province, according to Thai PBS World.

The discovery was made at the Don Yai Thong archaeological site in Ban Lat district, where researchers have been excavating ancient burial remains and other historical artefacts.

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According to Phanombut Chantarachoti, director-general of Thailand's Fine Arts Department, one of the rings carries an inscription that is believed to be in the ancient Brahmi script. Experts suspect it may have belonged to a merchant from an Indian trading community, pointing to early commercial links between the Indian subcontinent and mainland Southeast Asia.

The rings have been moved to the Phra Nakhon Khiri Museum in Ratchaburi province, where they will be preserved and studied further.

Meanwhile, authorities have stepped up excavation work at the site amid concerns that rising groundwater levels and seasonal rains could damage unearthed bronze objects and ancient human remains, prompting efforts to recover and conserve the artefacts as quickly as possible.



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