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English NewsNewsIndia2 UP Police constables suspended over woman colleague's death

2 UP Police constables suspended over woman colleague's death

Basti (UP), Aug 30 (PTI): Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have been suspended in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman constable posted at the Lalganj police station here, an officer said on Sunda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 12:39 AM (IST)

Basti (UP), Aug 30 (PTI): Two Uttar Pradesh Police personnel have been suspended in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman constable posted at the Lalganj police station here, an officer said on Sunday.

The deceased, Kesari Verma, had suffered a head injury in a scooter accident on August 22 and wanted to take leave for further medical treatment. She handed over her leave application to constables Abbas Ali and Deepak Mishra, but they did not forward it to a senior officer, her husband and fellow constable Nagendra Verma alleged.

He alleged that as the leave application was not forwarded, his wife could not take leave for further treatment and subsequently died. The allegation is being investigated by the Circle Officer of Harraiya.

According to Amarjeet Verma, the brother of the deceased 2018-batch constable, Kesari was on her way to join duty from her home in Pratapgarh district when the scooter she was travelling on with him lost balance. She suffered a severe injury to the back of her head and was taken to a hospital, where she received stitches and underwent a CT scan.

The scan did not reveal any major issue, following which Kesari went to Lalganj police station to join duty the same day. Her treatment continued, but on Saturday night, when her husband returned home from guard duty, he found her in a critical condition.

Kesari was rushed to the district hospital, but doctors declared her dead after examination.

A senior police officer said the two constables were suspended to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the ongoing probe. PTI COR NAV RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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