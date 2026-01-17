Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia2 Kerala Tourists Drown After Slipping Into Frozen Sela Lake In Arunachal; Incident Caught On Cam

Two Kerala tourists drowned in Arunachal Pradesh's frozen Sela Lake after attempting a rescue. Dinu, 26, died, while Mahadev, 24, is missing. Search operations are underway.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Two tourists from Kerala drowned in frozen Sela Lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district on Friday, police said. The body of one tourist has been recovered, while search operations are ongoing for the second.

Superintendent of Police DW Thongon identified the deceased as Dinu, 26, while Mahadev, 24, remains missing. Both were part of a seven-member tourist group that had travelled to Tawang via Guwahati.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when a member of the group slipped into the frozen lake and began to drown. Dinu and Mahadev entered the icy water in an attempt to rescue him. While the third tourist managed to exit the lake safely, Dinu and Mahadev were swept under the ice, police told PTI.

The administration received information about the incident around 3 pm, prompting a joint rescue operation involving district police, central forces, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). 

Despite challenging weather conditions and low visibility, authorities recovered one body. The search for the missing tourist was suspended due to darkness and harsh conditions and is scheduled to resume Saturday morning, PTI reported.

The recovered body has been taken to Jang Community Health Centre, where a post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday.

Thongon said warning signs have been installed at Sela Lake and other tourist spots, advising visitors not to walk on frozen water bodies. The district administration had also issued a cautionary advisory in December, highlighting the dangers of unstable ice during winter.

Sela Lake, located at an altitude of over 13,000 feet, is a popular tourist destination but poses significant risks in winter due to extreme cold and fragile ice cover, officials noted.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 01:01 PM (IST)
Arunachal Pradesh Kerala Sela Lake
