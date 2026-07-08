2 constables, 3 wardens of Highway State Police detained for Rs 5 lakh extortion bid from motorist

Pune, Jul 7 (PTI): Two police constables and three traffic wardens of the Highway State Police were detained after they allegedly tried to extort Rs 5 lakh from a family in Pune district by threatening to implicate them in a drug-related case, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of July 5 and 6 while the complainant was travelling to Lonavala with a friend and his family, he said.

The complainant alleged that six persons, including traffic wardens and others in khaki uniform, intercepted their vehicle. All of them were wearing reflective jackets bearing the initials "HSP" (Highway State Police).

The accused allegedly threatened to implicate the complainant in a criminal case related to drug and demanded Rs 5 lakh, warning of legal action if the money was not paid.

According to the complaint, the accused took the complainant and other car occupants to the ATM near Talegaon. However, the complainant's friend sent a message to one of his friends using his smart watch, which the accused got to know.

As a result, two of the accused got down from the complainant's vehicle and boarded their SUV and fled from the spot.

"Following the incident, the victims approached the Kamshet police and registered a complaint against six people. Acting on the complaint, we have detained five suspects, including two constables and three wardens, and launched an investigation," said an official from Kamshet police station.

He said the detainees are being questioned and formal arrests will be made based on evidence establishing their role in the offence.

One more suspect is being traced.

Senior police inspector Akash Pawar said they are verifying whether any money was actually extorted, the exact location where the complainant was stopped, and whether the victims were taken anywhere else during the incident.

Police clarified that while the case has been registered by the Pune Rural Police and is being investigated by them, the personnel under scrutiny belong to the Highway State Police and not the Pune Rural Police force. PTI COR NP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)