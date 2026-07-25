18 Delhi Metro Stations To Remain Closed From Saturday. Here's Why

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced the closure of 18 metro stations from 7.30 a.m. on Saturday (July 25) until further instructions, citing operational reasons.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of continuing student protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak controversy, which has drawn large crowds and triggered heightened security measures in the capital.

According to the DMRC, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations to ensure connectivity across the network.

The stations to remain closed are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, Jhandewalan and New Delhi.

Train services on the Airport Express Line will only be available between Dhaula Kuan and Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.

Officials said the decision was taken to regulate crowd movement and maintain law and order in sensitive areas, particularly around central Delhi where thousands of students, parents and activists have been staging demonstrations.

Jantar Mantar, located close to several of the affected stations, has become the epicentre of the agitation, with protesters demanding accountability and systemic reforms in the examination process.

The DMRC expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters, urging passengers to plan their journeys accordingly.

Security agencies are expected to intensify deployment around closed stations and protest sites to prevent untoward incidents.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)