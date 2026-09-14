‘17 TMC Rebel MPs To Join BJP Soon’: NCPI’s Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia Shocking Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NCPI MP Basunia claims 17 party members may join BJP.

Three minority MPs will support NDA, not directly join.

Basunia alleges BJP orchestrated their initial party switch.

His return sparked protests, corruption allegations in Sitai.

Nationalist Citizen Party of India (NCPI) MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, who recently joined the party from Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), has claimed that 17 NCPI MPs could join the BJP before Durga Puja.

Speaking to ABP News, Basunia said three minority MPs would not be part of the proposed switch.

He said NCPI MPs Abu Taher and Khalilur Rahman would be given separate departments and would support the NDA. According to Basunia, their constituencies have a large minority population, making it difficult for them to directly join the BJP and potentially creating problems for them.

Also Read: ‘Why Lie About Investment Meet?’ BJP, DMK Slam Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over UK Visit

‘BJP Got Us To Join NCP’

Basunia claimed that the BJP was behind their move to the NCPI, but said the MPs had wanted to join the BJP.

“If everything goes well, 17 out of 20 of us may join the BJP before Durga Puja,” the Cooch Behar MP said.

Basunia returned home to Cooch Behar on Sunday amid heavy police security. His return reportedly heightened political tension in Sitai. The TMC office in the Sitai bus stand area was allegedly vandalised and set on fire, while a group of locals and BJP workers protested outside his residence.

Protesters Allege Corruption

Protesters accused Basunia of allegedly misusing his political influence over the past 15 years to amass wealth through corruption. They also accused him of setting up several business establishments, including a rice mill, PTI reported.

They criticised his move from the TMC to the NCPI, claiming that Basunia was earlier with the Forward Bloc, later joined the TMC and is now trying to move to the BJP.

Also Read: Rajasthan Civic Polls: BJP Leads In 5 of 10 Municipal Corporations, Cong Ahead In 3

The protesters said neither Basunia nor his supporters would be accepted into the BJP. The incident has further heightened political tensions in Sitai.