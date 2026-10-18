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English NewsNewsIndia17 dead, 25 others injured in stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata: CM

17 dead, 25 others injured in stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata: CM

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI): At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkat.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 12:19 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI): At least 17 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede at Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata.

One of the injured is in critical condition, while others are stable, Adhikari said.

He said police detained Chorbagan Durga Puja organisers, private security guards, and on-duty staff for questioning.

"Seventeen people were brought dead to the Kolkata Medical College, while 25 others were injured," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said that an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan in north Kolkata led to a rush among the revellers, causing the "painful incident".

"According to initial reports by the officials at the spot, the incident occurred owing to an announcement on the loudspeaker by the puja organisers," he said.

The Chorbagan Durga Puja, which has gained popularity in recent years and draws a large number of revellers, is located on a narrow road off Chittaranjan Avenue.

According to the family members of two of the deceased, the blowing of a whistle by private security guards at the pandal area led to a rush among the people waiting to visit the pandal, the chief minister said.

"It is a painful incident, and we are doing whatever is required. The Chorbagan Durga Puja organisers, private security guards and on-duty staff have been detained," he said.

Adhikari said that the administration's priority is to give proper treatment to the injured.

He said that six of the deceased have been identified so far and arrangements are being made to bring their family members to the hospital.

"Fact-finding will be done, and steps will be taken," the chief minister said.

Adhikari said that all official programmes, including those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been postponed due to the tragedy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata and is scheduled to visit some Durga Puja pandals on Sunday.

Stating that the state government stands with the families of the deceased and injured, the chief minister said the Chorbagan community Durga Puja pandal has been closed.

He said that the stampede site has been handed over to the forensic department, the police STF, and the Fire Brigade for investigation. PTI AMR BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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