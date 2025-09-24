Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia15-Day-Old Infant Abandoned In Rajasthan Forest, Found With Mouth Sealed With Stones

15-Day-Old Infant Abandoned In Rajasthan Forest, Found With Mouth Sealed With Stones

A 15-day-old baby was rescued from a forest in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after being found abandoned with his mouth sealed shut using a stone and adhesive. He is now receiving treatment.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a deeply disturbing case of child abandonment, a 15-day-old infant was discovered in a forest in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Tuesday. According to police, the baby was found with his mouth sealed shut, allegedly to silence his cries.

The infant was spotted writhing in pain near a pile of stones, with a stone forcibly stuffed into his mouth and held in place using adhesive. Police officials said the shocking condition in which the child was found pointed to a deliberate attempt to prevent him from being heard.

The discovery was made by a cattle grazer near the Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh. Alarmed by the sight, he quickly alerted locals, who rushed to rescue the child. After carefully removing the stone, they rushed the baby to a government hospital in Bijolia.

Doctors later confirmed that the newborn, believed to be between 15 and 20 days old, had adhesive marks not just on his mouth but also on his thighs. He is currently receiving medical treatment and remains under observation.

A Pattern of Abandonments

Sadly, this is not an isolated case. Across India, reports of infants being abandoned continue to surface, exposing a grim reality.

  • Chandigarh (September 4): A five-month-old girl was found lying in bushes in the city’s Industrial Area Phase 2. She was discovered by a taxi driver from Mohali, who heard her cries in the early morning hours and immediately took her to the police station.
  • Jharkhand (September 4): On the same day, another infant was found dumped in a drain in Jamtara district’s Mijiham area. The baby, who suffered fractured hands, was rescued by locals and later declared stable by doctors.
  • Maharashtra (June): In Panvel’s Takka area, a two-day-old infant was left outside a girls’ orphanage in a basket. Alongside the baby were a feeding bottle, a sachet of milk powder, and a heartbreaking handwritten note from the parents, citing “mental and financial hardships” as the reason for abandoning their child. Authorities later instructed the couple to take the baby back.

These repeated incidents raise troubling questions: What drives parents or guardians to such extremes? And how can society ensure that vulnerable infants are protected from such fates?
For now, the rescued newborn in Rajasthan is receiving the care he desperately needs. But the larger issue, of abandoned children left to chance, remains a haunting concern.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Rajasthan Baby Abandoned Bhilwara Infant Rescue Child Abandonment India Newborn Found In Forest Baby Mouth Sealed Abandoned Infant Cases
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
World
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
Advertisement

Videos

Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Focuses On Bihar Elections, Mahagathbandhan Strategies
Delhi Police Registers Case Against Baba Accused Of Molestation, Volvo Car Seized
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Discusses Bihar Elections, Mahagathbandhan Plans And BJP Reaction
Madhya Pradesh Garba Pandal Security Tightened With Aadhaar, Tilak And Kalava Checks
Breaking: Bihar Liquor Seizure, Child Molestation, Ranikhet Leopard, Uttarakhand Floods And Ecuador Protests
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget