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HomeNewsIndia14-year-old girl raped by landlord's nephew in Dehradun; protests erupt

14-year-old girl raped by landlord's nephew in Dehradun; protests erupt

Dehradun, June 18 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord’s nephew inside a rooftop toilet here, triggering protests, market closures and heated arguments between right-wing activists and the police in the city on Thursday nigh.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 12:36 AM (IST)

Dehradun, June 18 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her landlord’s nephew inside a rooftop toilet here, triggering protests, market closures and heated arguments between right-wing activists and the police in the city on Thursday night.

The police said the victim's family lives in a rented accommodation under the jurisdiction of the Nagar Kotwali police station.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's mother on Thursday, the minor had gone to use the toilet on the second floor of the building late on Wednesday night. When she did not return for a long time, her mother went upstairs to check on her. The girl then revealed that the landlord's nephew had allegedly dragged her inside the toilet and assaulted her, the police said.

As the news of the alleged incident spread, local residents and members of right-wing outfits reached the Nagar Kotwali police station, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused, leading to a heated argument with the police. Activists and members of the local traders' body also forced the closure of markets in the Paltan Bazaar area, while raising slogans against the police administration.

Circle Officer (City) Swapnil Muyal said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 65(1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Muyal added that efforts were underway to arrest the accused. PTI AKY AKY MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
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