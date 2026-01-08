Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSuspended Over BJP–Congress Alliance, 12 Congress Councillors In Maharashtra's Ambernath Join BJP

Twelve Congress councillors, suspended for aligning with BJP in Ambernath, formally joined the BJP, bolstering the ruling coalition's majority.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 10:56 AM (IST)

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Twelve newly elected councillors in the Ambernath Municipal Council, suspended by the Congress for aligning with the BJP after the polls, have formally joined the saffron party. Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravindra Chavan announced the development at the BJP office here late Wednesday night, asserting the move was not motivated by power but driven by a shared commitment to development.

"The people elected these councillors and they had promised development to the citizens. They have come with us because the government is working in a dynamic manner and is capable of delivering justice and development to the people," he said.

Following the local polls held on December 20, the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to form the Ambernath Municipal Council (in Thane district) leadership, sidelining ally Shiv Sena, which emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also includes Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The AVA secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member local body. In recent elections, Shiv Sena won 27 seats, falling just four short of a majority. The BJP secured 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected.

With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength has risen to 32 councillors, crossing the majority mark of 30.

Left red-faced with the awkward arrangement, the Congress on Wednesday suspended its 12 newly elected councillors along with the block president.

The move by the 12 suspended councillors to join the BJP has significantly altered the political equations in the municipality.

BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are partners in the ruling Mahayuti.

Chavan maintained that the councillors' move reflected growing confidence in the BJP-led government.

"They believe that only through the BJP can the promises made to the people be fulfilled effectively," he said, adding that the party would continue to focus on governance and development at the local body level.

Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena has called the development a betrayal of "coalition dharma" as the arrangement in Ambernath was aimed at keeping the Eknath Shinde-led party from holding reins of the local body.

On the BJP joining hands with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district, Chavan said a show-cause notice has been issued to their Akot MLA, Prakash Bharsakhale.

Chavan noted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed strong displeasure over the role of local BJP leaders in the matter and made it clear that the party would not tolerate actions that go against its stated policies.

Frowning upon the alliances between ideological rivals, CM Fadnavis on Wednesday said such arrangements were not approved by the BJP leadership and violated discipline.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has said the arrangements reflect the BJP's double standards and its readiness to do anything to grab power. PTI COR GK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
