Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia11 Security Personnel Injured As IEDs Planted By Naxalites Go Off In Chhattisgarh

11 Security Personnel Injured As IEDs Planted By Naxalites Go Off In Chhattisgarh

Of the injured personnel, 10 belong to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, while one was from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA — an elite unit of the CRPF).

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

Raipur: Eleven security personnel were injured as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists went off during an anti-Naxalite operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, officials said on Monday.

The explosions occurred in the forests of Karregutta Hills on Sunday, a police official said.

Of the injured personnel, 10 belong to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, while one was from the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA — an elite unit of the CRPF), he said.

The injured CoBRA personnel, Rudresh Singh, is a sub-inspector with the 210th battalion, the official said.

Singh and two DRG personnel have sustained injuries to their legs, while three others suffered splinter injuries to their eyes, he said, adding that the wounded men have been admitted to a hospital in Raipur.

In November last year, security forces had set up their camp in Tadpala village under the Usoor police station limits in Karregutta, which was considered a safe hideout for senior Maoists.

The Central and state security forces had carried out a 21-day-long comprehensive operation in dense forests around Karregutta Hills in April-May last year, during which 31 Naxalites were eliminated.

At the time, the forces had seized 35 weapons, 450 IEDs and a large number of detonators, explosive devices, and other materials, including medical supplies, electric equipment, Naxal literature, etc, police had said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Woman alleges food poisoning at 5-star hotel in Delhi’s Barakhamba area

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bijapur CHHATTISGARH IED Chhattisgarh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Honor Of A Lifetime: EU Chief Praises India's 77th Republic Day Celebrations, Shares Video
Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Woman alleges food poisoning at 5-star hotel in Delhi’s Barakhamba area
Republic Day: Nitin Nabin Hoists Tricolour at Delhi BJP Office, Seen Saluting Ravan Effigy
Breaking News: Streets turn into battleground after BJP-TMC clash, arson and vandalism reported
Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget