HomeNews'India Will Buy Oil From Venezuela, Not Iran': Trump Claims Ahead Of Union Budget 2026

President Trump claimed India would buy Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian oil, and welcomed China to do the same. Trump had previously imposed tariffs on Venezuelan oil purchases.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 09:14 AM (IST)

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026 announcement today, US President Donald Trump made a big claim, saying India will buy Venezuelan oil instead of purchasing oil from Iran.

Trump also said on Saturday that China would be welcome to enter into a similar arrangement with the United States to buy Venezuelan oil.

"China is welcome to come in and make a great deal on oil... We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made the concept of the deal," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling from Washington, D.C., to Florida.

The remarks came a day after the United States indicated to New Delhi that it could soon resume purchases of Venezuelan oil to offset reduced imports of Russian crude, according to a report by Reuters. 

Washington’s push to redirect Venezuelan oil supplies to India is part of a broader effort to curb revenues that Russia earns from energy exports amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

In March last year, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on countries purchasing Venezuelan oil, including India.

 

 

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Venezuela Union Budget 2026
