‘India Will Always Stand Firmly With Sri Lanka’: Rajnath Singh Meets President Dissanayake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka assured India's security; maritime cooperation emphasized.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, with the two leaders discussing India-Sri Lanka ties and ways to strengthen regional security, peace and prosperity. Singh, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday for a three-day visit, conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings and congratulated Dissanayake on completing two years in office. The meeting also covered maritime security, defence cooperation and India’s assistance to Sri Lanka during crises. The visit is the first by an Indian defence minister to Sri Lanka in 38 years.

Security Ties

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together as “civilisational twins, close neighbours and maritime partners” for the development and welfare of their people.

Dissanayake reiterated that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used for activities that could threaten India’s security interests. He also recalled his interactions with PM Modi and thanked India for relief assistance provided under Operation 'Sagar Bandhu' during Cyclone Ditwah, as well as New Delhi’s rehabilitation support.

Singh said India regarded helping Sri Lanka during a crisis not as a favour, but as its responsibility as a close friend and neighbour. He added that India would continue to stand with the island nation in times of need.

Defence Cooperation

The two leaders virtually inaugurated three Bailey Bridges constructed by Indian defence forces. India and Sri Lanka also exchanged agreements covering the upgrading of six L70 air defence guns belonging to the Sri Lankan Air Force.

The upgrade, funded through an Indian government grant, is expected to strengthen the protection of critical assets. The guns had earlier been supplied to Sri Lanka by India.

Another agreement will deepen academic cooperation between the National Defence Colleges of India and Sri Lanka, facilitating greater knowledge sharing between the two institutions.

An MoU on cooperation between the National Cadet Corps (NCC) of both countries will also formalise their youth exchange programme, allowing cadets from multiple countries to participate in annual NCC events in New Delhi.

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Shared Maritime Future

Singh has also stressed the importance of maritime cooperation between the two countries, with secure sea lanes, freedom of navigation and uninterrupted maritime trade key to regional growth.

He said India and Sri Lanka could work together on maritime security, capacity building, exercises and disaster response.

Singh is leading a high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the defence and external affairs ministries during his Sri Lanka visit.

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