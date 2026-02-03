India-US Trade Deal: ‘Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries’, Says Piyush Goyal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia-US Trade Deal: ‘Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries’, Says Piyush Goyal

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s new trade agreement with the United States is stronger than those secured by neighbouring countries and places agriculture firmly at its core, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. Hailing the pact as a major win for Indian farmers, Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for driving the negotiations. He said the deal reflects the government’s commitment to rural livelihoods, while accusing the opposition of consistently ignoring national and agricultural interests.

‘Our Deal Is Better Than Neighbours’

Addressing reporters, Goyal said India had secured more favourable terms than surrounding countries, calling the agreement balanced and forward-looking. He credited PM Modi’s leadership for ensuring that farmers’ concerns were central to the negotiations, adding that the government had worked tirelessly to protect domestic agriculture while expanding market access abroad.

Goyal said the pact opens new opportunities for Indian produce in the US market, while safeguarding local growers from unfair competition. According to him, the agreement also strengthens India’s position in global trade by delivering lower tariffs and improved access for key sectors.

Attack On Opposition, Praise For Leadership

The minister took a swipe at opposition parties, alleging they had “never thought about the country or its farmers” when they were in power. He said the current administration had reversed that approach by placing agriculture at the heart of economic diplomacy.

Goyal also thanked Trump for what he described as a constructive engagement process, saying the agreement marks a new chapter in India-US economic relations. He stressed that the government remains focused on creating income opportunities for farmers, boosting exports and ensuring long-term food security.

The India-US trade deal, he added, is not just about commerce-it is about strengthening rural India, supporting agriculture, and delivering tangible benefits to millions who depend on farming for their livelihood.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live India US Trade Deal
India-US Trade Deal: 'Stronger Than Neighbouring Countries', Says Piyush Goyal
