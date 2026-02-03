Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday blamed Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for preventing the government from sharing details of the India–US trade agreement in Parliament, citing repeated disruptions and “ugly scenes” in the House. Addressing the media, Goyal said he had intended to brief Parliament on the contours of the trade deal but was unable to do so due to chaos triggered by the Opposition. “I wanted to speak in Parliament about the deal, but could not do so because of ugly scenes created by Congress led by Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

Gandhi blocks trade deal briefing

The Minister accused Gandhi of having a “negative mentality” and questioned his opposition to an agreement that, according to the government, is expected to benefit multiple sectors of the Indian economy. Goyal added that leaders aligned with Gandhi were also resisting a deal that would have wide-ranging gains. While the press briefing was meant to outline key aspects of the agreement, Goyal said that discussions on certain details were still underway and that a joint statement would be issued once finalised.

PM Ensures Sensitive Sectors Safeguarded

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured India’s sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy, were safeguarded during negotiations. Goyal further said that Prime Minister Modi leveraged his personal rapport with US President Donald Trump to secure what he described as one of the best trade outcomes for India compared to other countries in the region. “This is a good sign for the future,” he noted, adding that the agreement reflects a balanced approach to trade and national interest.

It is believed that the deal was first announced by US President Donald Trump, following the US’s decision to increase tariffs on Indian imports, which led to negotiations and the subsequent tariff reduction. The Minister maintained that the government remains committed to transparency and would share full details of the India–US trade deal at the appropriate time, once parliamentary proceedings allow for an orderly discussion.