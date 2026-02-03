India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that India would stop purchasing Russian oil after sealing a trade deal with Washington, saying Moscow has received no such indication from New Delhi so far.

Russia said it will continue strengthening ties with India “in every possible way.”

Trump on Monday announced a new US-India trade agreement, citing lower reciprocal tariffs and expanded market access. He also claimed India would halt Russian oil imports and sharply raise purchases of American goods.

While India has confirmed the tariff cuts-with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the move after a call with Trump-New Delhi has made no official statement on ending oil imports from Russia.