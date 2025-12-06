Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India–Russia relations strengthened by the power of 'Yoga' and 'Wellness': Historic MoU signed between Patanjali and the Moscow Government

India–Russia ties deepen as Patanjali and the Moscow Government sign a historic MoU to promote yoga, wellness, health tourism, and skilled manpower exchange between both nations.

Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 08:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and Russia’s centuries-old diplomatic and strategic relations have taken a new turn today. This friendship is no longer limited to defence and trade — it will now set new benchmarks in the fields of health, yoga, and wellness as well. In a grand ceremony held at The Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Moscow Government of Russia and India’s leading institution, the Patanjali Group.

This historic moment was witnessed by Sergey Cheremin, Chairman of the India-Russia Business Council and Minister from the Moscow Government, along with globally renowned yoga guru Swami Ramdev. The agreement primarily focuses on promoting wellness, health tourism, skilled manpower exchange, and research.

Sergey Cheremin was part of the high-level delegation

The importance of this MoU increases even more because Sergey Cheremin was part of the high-level delegation that recently visited India with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His personal presence for the signing of this agreement reflects Russia’s deep interest in India’s traditional medical systems, especially yoga and Ayurveda.

A moment of pride for India

It is a matter of immense pride for the entire nation that Swami Ramdev — regarded as one of the world’s biggest influencers in health and wellness — has been chosen for this partnership. Under Swami Ramdev’s leadership, Patanjali has given a new global identity to Ayurveda and Yoga. Russia’s decision to collaborate with Patanjali proves that Swami Ramdev’s vision and India’s ancient knowledge traditions are now seen as a key pillar for strengthening India-Russia relations at the international level.

Boost to ‘Soft Power’ diplomacy

Under this MoU, both countries will jointly work on research, and trained yoga instructors and wellness experts from India may get the opportunity to offer their services in Russia. Experts believe that this step will take ‘soft power’ diplomacy between the two countries to new heights.

