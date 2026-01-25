Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Republic Day 2026: India To Showcase Culture, Aatmanirbhar Vision, Rocket Launcher & Military Might

Republic Day 2026: India To Showcase Culture, Aatmanirbhar Vision, Rocket Launcher & Military Might

Suryastra rocket system and Bhairav commando unit to debut at Republic Day parade. The celebrations will culminate with a spectacular flypast featuring 29 aircraft.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path will present a grand blend of patriotism, cultural heritage, self-reliance and military strength, with the parade themed ‘Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram’ and ‘Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The ceremonial parade will feature 17 tableaux from States and Union Territories and 13 tableaux from ministries and departments, highlighting India’s freedom movement, cultural diversity, technological progress and nation-building initiatives.

State And UT Tableaux Highlight Heritage, Growth

Among the participating State and UT tableaux is Assam’s Asharikandi Terracotta Craft Village, showcasing traditional craftsmanship.
Kerala will highlight its Water Metro project and 100% digital literacy model. Maharashtra’s tableau will depict Ganeshotsav as a symbol of Aatmanirbharta. West Bengal will focus on its role in India’s freedom movement, while Punjab will commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

Diverse State Themes On Display

Other tableaux include Gujarat’s self-reliance movement and Himachal Pradesh’s Dev Bhoomi and Veer Bhoomi legacy. Jammu and Kashmir will present its handicrafts and folk dances. Tamil Nadu will showcase the Mantra of Prosperity, and Odisha will trace its journey from soil to silicon. Rajasthan’s tableau will feature Bikaner’s Usta gold art, while Manipur will highlight its agricultural transformation. Nagaland will celebrate the Hornbill Festival, and Puducherry will showcase its craft heritage and Auroville vision. The list also includes Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand culture, Madhya Pradesh’s tribute to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and Chhattisgarh’s Vande Mataram freedom message.

Ministry Tableaux Focus On Governance, Security

The 13 ministry and department tableaux will showcase key national initiatives, including the Ministry of Culture’s ‘Vande Mataram: Soul Cry of a Nation’, the Department of Military Affairs’ Tri-Services tableau on Operation Sindoor, and the Ministry of Home Affairs’ presentations on disaster resilience and the new criminal laws of 2023. Other highlights include the NEP 2020 tableau by the Department of School Education, ‘AYUSH ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra’, Bharat Gatha by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, SVAMITVA Scheme by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Prakash Ganga by the Ministry of Power, and skill development initiatives powered by youth.

Cultural Performances And Daredevil Displays

Around 2,500 artists from across States and UTs will perform on Kartavya Path as part of the Ministry of Culture’s presentation titled ‘Vande Mataram – The Eternal Resonance of Bharat’, marking 150 years of the national song. The CRPF and SSB Dare Devils will present breathtaking motorcycle formations such as One-Wheel Riding, Power of Yoga, Garuda, Vayu and Desh Rakshak, thrilling spectators with precision and discipline.

The celebrations will culminate with a spectacular flypast featuring 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. Aircraft such as Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130, C-295 and Navy P-8I will soar over Kartavya Path in formations including Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay, symbolising the strength and readiness of India’s armed forces.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Republic Day Celebration Republic Day 2026 2026 Republic Day Celebration Republic Day
Advertisement

Embed widget