India Rejects Court Of Arbitration’s Award On Indus Waters Treaty, Calls It ‘Illegal’

India on Monday rejected the latest award issued by the World Bank's Court of Arbitration on the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the body “illegally constituted” and saying it has no jurisdiction over India’s sovereign decisions.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the arbitration court was constituted by the World Bank in violation of the terms of the treaty. India has never recognised the body and has not appeared before it.

The MEA said the court’s latest award, as well as any future pronouncements, will have no effect on India’s actions relating to projects being undertaken by the country.

India also reiterated that its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force.