India and Pakistan exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen held in each other's custody through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.
India, Pakistan Exchange Prisoner Lists; New Delhi Seeks Release Of 188 Nationals
India shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody, comprising Pakistani nationals and those believed to be Pakistani.
- India and Pakistan exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen.
- India urged early release, repatriation, and consular access for prisoners.
- Thousands of Indian prisoners repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.
India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.
India shared lists of 386 civil prisoners and 53 fishermen in its custody, comprising Pakistani nationals and those believed to be Pakistani.
Pakistan, in turn, shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody, comprising Indian nationals and those believed to be Indian.
India Renews Call For Early Release
The Government of India reiterated its longstanding demand for the early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel held in Pakistan.
India has urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences.
MEA: India and Pakistan today exchanged lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026
India shared lists of 386 civil prisoners & 53 fishermen in its custody… pic.twitter.com/AmzNddLKpW
The government also sought immediate consular access to 13 civil prisoners in Pakistan's custody who are believed to be Indian but have not yet been granted consular access.
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Safety Of Prisoners Raised
India urged Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian prisoners until their release and repatriation.
Repatriation Efforts Since 2014
According to the Government of India, sustained diplomatic efforts have resulted in the repatriation of 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners from Pakistan since 2014.
Of these, 500 Indian fishermen and 20 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated since 2023.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What information did India and Pakistan exchange recently?
How many Indian nationals are believed to be in Pakistan's custody?
Pakistan shared lists of 52 civil prisoners and 198 fishermen in its custody, comprising Indian nationals and those believed to be Indian.
What specific actions has India urged Pakistan to take regarding its prisoners?
India has urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 188 Indian fishermen and civil prisoners who have completed their sentences. It also sought immediate consular access for 13 believed-to-be-Indian prisoners.
How many Indian prisoners and fishermen have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014?
Since 2014, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 78 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan. Of these, 500 fishermen and 20 civil prisoners were repatriated since 2023.