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HomeNewsIndia-New Zealand Seal Landmark $20 Billion ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ FTA

India-New Zealand Seal Landmark $20 Billion ‘Once-In-A-Generation’ FTA

India, New Zealand seal women-led FTA, boosting trade, investment and jobs, marking a major step in bilateral economic ties and cooperation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Agreement encourages investment, skilled professionals, and student mobility.

India and New Zealand on Monday signed the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a landmark, women-led pact steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Concluded in a record nine months, the agreement is being hailed as a defining moment in bilateral economic ties, promising expanded market access, stronger investment flows and new opportunities across sectors, while reflecting deep mutual trust and a shared commitment to long-term, inclusive growth.

Record Pact, Strategic Trust

The agreement, finalised with key efforts from New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, has been described by Luxon as a “once-in-a-generation” deal. He underscored its significance in granting New Zealand exporters access to India’s vast consumer base and rapidly expanding economy.

For India, the FTA opens substantial export avenues, particularly for MSMEs, traditional industries and labour-intensive sectors such as leather, handloom and handicrafts. Goyal highlighted that the agreement will directly benefit grassroots industries, including artisans and small manufacturers, by easing entry into the New Zealand market.

Also Read: FIIs Exit, Markets Stay Strong: What’s Powering India’s New Market Structure?

Trade Boost & Future Pathways

The pact offers duty-free access for a significant share of Indian exports, with broader ambitions of eventually expanding to full coverage. It is also expected to facilitate up to $20 billion in investment into India, strengthening cooperation across trade, services, innovation, agriculture productivity and education.

Beyond goods, the agreement lays the groundwork for enhanced mobility, creating pathways for skilled professionals and students while encouraging tourism and potential direct flight connectivity between the two nations.

Both sides view the deal as more than a trade pact-it marks a transition towards a deeper, people-centric partnership. By balancing market access with safeguards for sensitive sectors, the agreement aims to deliver mutual economic gains while reinforcing a trusted and forward-looking bilateral relationship aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat vision.

Also Read: Share Markets Close On A High Driven By IT, Pharma Stocks: Sensex Over 600 Points Up, Nifty Near 24,100

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Christopher Luxon India New Zealand FTA
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