India Slams Gandhi Statue Theft Incident In Australia, Demands Swift Action

426-kg Gandhi Statue Stolen
The bronze statue, weighing 426 kg, was reportedly stolen in the early hours of January 12. According to Australia Today, the statue was taken from the charity premises on Kingsley Close, Rowville, around 12.50 am. It was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi, and was inaugurated in 2021 by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Victoria Police’s Knox Crime Investigation Unit has launched a probe into the incident. Police said three unidentified individuals were involved in the theft and have warned scrap metal dealers to remain alert for anyone attempting to sell the statue.
Community, Leaders Condemn Statue Theft
Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity immediately. Santosh Kumar, a committee member of the Australian Indian Community Charitable Trust, told CNBC TV18 that CCTV footage partially captured the incident. “We are sorry to see the statue of a national leader is gone. A white van came with people wearing balaclavas. The details have been passed on to the police,” he said. The incident has triggered concern within Melbourne’s Indian-Australian community. Senior Opposition leaders in Victoria also condemned the theft. Shadow Minister for Multicultural and Multifaith Affairs Evan Mulholland described the incident as deeply distressing and said it undermines the sense of safety that multicultural communities should feel.