India Slams Gandhi Statue Theft Incident In Australia, Demands Swift Action

HomeNewsIndia Slams Gandhi Statue Theft Incident In Australia, Demands Swift Action

India condemns theft of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, urges swift action and recovery. The bronze statue, weighing 426 kg, was reportedly stolen in the early hours of January 12.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the vandalism and removal of a Mahatma Gandhi statue from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, and urged swift action against those responsible. Responding to a media query, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had raised the matter firmly with Australian authorities. “We strongly condemn the vandalisation and removal of the Mahatma Gandhi statue located at the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, by unidentified people,” he said, adding that New Delhi has sought immediate steps to recover the statue and hold the culprits accountable.

426-kg Gandhi Statue Stolen

The bronze statue, weighing 426 kg, was reportedly stolen in the early hours of January 12. According to Australia Today, the statue was taken from the charity premises on Kingsley Close, Rowville, around 12.50 am. It was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi, and was inaugurated in 2021 by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Victoria Police’s Knox Crime Investigation Unit has launched a probe into the incident. Police said three unidentified individuals were involved in the theft and have warned scrap metal dealers to remain alert for anyone attempting to sell the statue.

Community, Leaders Condemn Statue Theft

Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious activity immediately. Santosh Kumar, a committee member of the Australian Indian Community Charitable Trust, told CNBC TV18 that CCTV footage partially captured the incident. “We are sorry to see the statue of a national leader is gone. A white van came with people wearing balaclavas. The details have been passed on to the police,” he said. The incident has triggered concern within Melbourne’s Indian-Australian community. Senior Opposition leaders in Victoria also condemned the theft. Shadow Minister for Multicultural and Multifaith Affairs Evan Mulholland described the incident as deeply distressing and said it undermines the sense of safety that multicultural communities should feel.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne?

The 426 kg bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalized and stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville, Melbourne, in the early hours of January 12.

Who is investigating the theft of the Gandhi statue?

Victoria Police's Knox Crime Investigation Unit has launched a probe into the incident. They are searching for three unidentified individuals involved in the theft.

What action has India taken regarding the statue theft?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the vandalism and removal, and has firmly raised the matter with Australian authorities, urging swift action.

When was the Gandhi statue inaugurated, and who gifted it?

The statue was inaugurated in 2021 by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and was a gift from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Melbourne Mahatma Gandhi INDIA
