Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dipke criticized Delhi security, leaders' custody, urged unity.

BJP has launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and protesters Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke, accusing the opposition of promoting disorder and seeking political change through unrest. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that opposition leaders had become unsettled following the construction of the Ram Temple. Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Dipke accused the Centre of using state machinery to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, criticising police action during the October 10 protests in Delhi.

BJP’s Counterattack

Patra accused Rahul Gandhi of wanting to turn India into Pakistan and said voters had repeatedly rejected the opposition. He also targeted Gandhi and advocate Prashant Bhushan, alleging that they were unable to change their own leadership but wanted to bring about a change of government.

Patra further accused certain individuals of working with foreign powers for money. Referring to Neha Bora, he claimed she had praised Bangladesh as an example of how to bring about a change of government.

He also criticised opposition figures over their responses to the Batla House encounter and alleged support for Afzal Guru, accusing them of hypocrisy on religious extremism.

Also Read: ‘Stop It, Get Lost!’ Slogans Disrupt CJP-AISA Press Conference As Neha Bora Speaks

Dipke Questions Crackdown

Addressing a press conference, Dipke alleged that police action during the October 10 demonstrations was intended to protect Gyanesh Kumar. He claimed that the government had deployed its machinery following media reports of differences within the Election Commission.

Dipke said students, young people and opposition leaders had faced police action, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and former chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan had also been detained.

He questioned the closure of railway services and Delhi Metro stations during the protests, alleging that security measures had effectively brought parts of the capital to a standstill.

‘One Nation, One Party’

Dipke claimed the government was turning Delhi into a border-like zone, comparing the security arrangements to the India-Pakistan border. He also criticised the judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were arrested in connection with the protests.

Arguing that waving the national flag should not be treated as a crime, Dipke called for a ‘Tiranga Sabha’ at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5pm on Friday.

He urged political parties, civil society groups, workers’ unions and farmers’ organisations to unite in defence of democracy and electoral rights.

Opposition Voices

The press conference was also addressed by AISA national president Neha Bora, former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan and actor Prakash Raj, among others. Dipke reiterated his demand for unity, arguing that protecting voters’ rights was essential to safeguarding democracy.

Also Read: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Seeking Bangladesh-Style Uprising, Calls Him Threat To Democracy