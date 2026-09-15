India Invited Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Twice: MEA On Bilateral Visit, BRICS Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh holds BIMSTEC chair, plans hosting 2027 summit.

New Delhi: India had extended two separate invitations to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman — for a bilateral visit and to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as the Chair of BIMSTEC, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The remarks were made by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday during a biweekly presser here in the national capital.

Responding to ANI's question on whether an invitation had been sent to Rahman, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India had first invited the Bangladesh Prime Minister for a bilateral visit and subsequently invited him to participate in the BRICS Summit as BIMSTEC Chair.

"We had invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for a bilateral visit. Subsequently, he was also invited to attend the BRICS Summit in his capacity as the Chair of BIMSTEC. Therefore, he had received two invitations - one for a bilateral visit and the other for participation in the BRICS Summit," Jaiswal said.

His remarks come as India and Bangladesh continue to advance through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and shared commitments to long-term stability and economic partnership across South Asia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, speaking to ANI, addressed the prospective visit of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India, stating, "The visit will take place when the timing is conducive and when discussions lead to a mutually acceptable timeframe. Once both sides agree on a suitable schedule, the visit will happen".

Discussing the broader framework of bilateral engagement, he added, "It is a working relationship and a work in progress. Both sides are, hopefully, looking at it positively and are working towards resetting the relationship."

Building upon these regional dynamics, Kobir noted that Dhaka is looking ahead to multilateral engagements, highlighting that Bangladesh currently holds the rotating chairmanship of BIMSTEC and intends to host a summit at some point in 2027, stating, "Bangladesh currently holds the chairmanship, and we intend to host a BIMSTEC Summit at some point in 2027".

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have navigated various diplomatic evaluations following political transitions in August 2024.

Throughout these ongoing developments, a steadfast India has continued to prioritise regional stability, economic collaboration, and enduring people-to-people connections across South Asia.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)