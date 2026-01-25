Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsPadma Awards 2026: 45 Unsung Heroes Across India Honoured For Extraordinary Service

Padma Awards 2026: 45 Unsung Heroes Across India Honoured For Extraordinary Service

Padma Shri 2026 honours 45 unsung heroes across India for extraordinary societal contributions. Upholding the tradition of celebrating the remarkable efforts of ordinary citizens.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
On the occasion of Republic Day, 45 remarkable individuals from across India have been awarded the Padma Shri in the ‘unsung heroes’ category, recognising their extraordinary contributions to society. Among the awardees is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Haralahalli village near Mysuru, Karnataka, who established the world’s largest free-access library, Pustak Mane, housing over two million books in 20 languages and rare manuscripts. His efforts have empowered learners across India. Also honoured is Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician who founded Asia’s first human milk bank, significantly improving infant survival rates.

Unsung Heroes Across India Recognised

Other notable recipients include Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, a trainer of Bundeli war art; Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player from Maharashtra; and Brij Lal Bhat, a distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir.  This year’s Padma awards celebrate ordinary Indians making extraordinary contributions, spanning fields such as indigenous heritage preservation, tribal language promotion, martial arts, weaving, environmental conservation, and sanitation. These unsung heroes epitomise everyday citizens quietly serving the nation.

Ordinary Citizens Making Extraordinary Impact

Upholding the tradition of celebrating the remarkable efforts of ordinary citizens, this year’s Padma Awards highlight numerous unsung heroes from across India. Each recipient exemplifies quiet, steadfast service that often goes unrecognised but leaves a lasting impact. Many awardees have overcome significant personal challenges to excel in their fields while dedicating themselves to the welfare of society, including marginalized communities, Dalits, indigenous tribes, and residents of remote and underserved regions.

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 09:48 PM (IST)
Unsung Heroes INDIA Padma Shri 2026
Abhishek Sharma's 14-Ball Fifty: India Shatters Records In Guwahati Chase
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu During Republic Day 2026 Speech
Padma Awards 2026: Full List Of Winners From Kerala, Assam, Bengal, TN & Tripura Ahead Of State Elections
Himachal Snowfall Disrupts Life: Roads Shut, Power Supply Hit, Fresh Alert Issued
