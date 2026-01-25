Padma Awards 2026: 45 Unsung Heroes Across India Honoured For Extraordinary Service

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







On the occasion of Republic Day, 45 remarkable individuals from across India have been awarded the Padma Shri in the ‘unsung heroes’ category, recognising their extraordinary contributions to society. Among the awardees is Anke Gowda, a former bus conductor from Haralahalli village near Mysuru, Karnataka, who established the world’s largest free-access library, Pustak Mane, housing over two million books in 20 languages and rare manuscripts. His efforts have empowered learners across India. Also honoured is Armida Fernandes, a Mumbai-based paediatrician who founded Asia’s first human milk bank, significantly improving infant survival rates.

Unsung Heroes Across India Recognised Other notable recipients include Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, a trainer of Bundeli war art; Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player from Maharashtra; and Brij Lal Bhat, a distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir. This year’s Padma awards celebrate ordinary Indians making extraordinary contributions, spanning fields such as indigenous heritage preservation, tribal language promotion, martial arts, weaving, environmental conservation, and sanitation. These unsung heroes epitomise everyday citizens quietly serving the nation. Ordinary Citizens Making Extraordinary Impact

Upholding the tradition of celebrating the remarkable efforts of ordinary citizens, this year’s Padma Awards highlight numerous unsung heroes from across India. Each recipient exemplifies quiet, steadfast service that often goes unrecognised but leaves a lasting impact. Many awardees have overcome significant personal challenges to excel in their fields while dedicating themselves to the welfare of society, including marginalized communities, Dalits, indigenous tribes, and residents of remote and underserved regions.