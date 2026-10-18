India-Czech Defence Partnership Focuses On Ammunition Technology And Local Manufacturing

India and the Czech Republic are looking to expand cooperation in defence manufacturing, with technology transfer, domestic production and industrial partnerships emerging as key areas of engagement. A technology agreement between Indian company Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) and Czech firm DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of STV Group, is among the industry-level developments supporting this effort.

The collaboration comes as India continues to strengthen its domestic defence manufacturing capabilities and explore international partnerships that can support the development of local production expertise.

Under the agreement, signed in August, DEUS Automation will provide technology to VTDS for manufacturing small-calibre ammunition in India. DEUS Automation is a sister company of the Czech STV Group, while VTDS holds a licence from the Ministry of Home Affairs to manufacture small arms and ammunition.

Technology Transfer to Support Domestic Production

The VTDS-DEUS Automation agreement focuses on bringing Czech technological expertise into India's domestic defence manufacturing sector. The arrangement is intended to support local production capabilities while building industrial links between companies in the two countries.

Technology transfer and joint industrial initiatives have become important components of India's efforts to develop its defence manufacturing base. Partnerships with international companies can provide access to specialised expertise and help domestic manufacturers expand their production capabilities.

For VTDS, the agreement represents an opportunity to strengthen its manufacturing operations through access to technology from a Czech industry partner. For DEUS Automation, the collaboration establishes a framework for working with an Indian company in the small-calibre ammunition manufacturing segment.

Industry Leaders Represent Both Companies

VTDS is represented by its Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Sahil Luthra, and Co-Founder and Director, Ms. Prikansha Luthra.

DEUS Automation a.s. is represented by Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, Mr. Alex Černý, and Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase Mr. Ondřej Černý.

The partnership highlights the role of company-level agreements in translating broader bilateral engagement into specific industrial initiatives. Such arrangements can create opportunities for technical cooperation and manufacturing development while strengthening commercial relationships between businesses in India and the Czech Republic.

India and Czech Republic Explore Wider Defence Cooperation

The agreement also comes against the backdrop of broader efforts by India and the Czech Republic to strengthen their defence industrial relationship. Areas under consideration include technology sharing, joint production, research and development, and capacity building.

The India-Czech Joint Defence Committee provides a platform for the two countries to discuss existing cooperation and identify potential areas for further engagement. These discussions form part of the wider bilateral framework within which industrial partnerships can develop.

As India seeks to expand domestic defence production, cooperation with international technology providers is expected to remain an important element of industrial development. Such partnerships can help Indian companies access specialised capabilities while building expertise within the domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

The VTDS-DEUS Automation agreement illustrates how collaboration between individual companies can contribute to these broader objectives. Its progress will be relevant to the development of local small-calibre ammunition manufacturing capabilities and to the wider effort to deepen defence industrial ties between India and the Czech Republic.