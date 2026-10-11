Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India strongly condemned recent missile attacks on Riyadh airport.

October 10 attack killed 12, injuring over 300 people.

This was the third airport strike this week, causing concern.

Saudi defenses questioned; coalition vowed an immediate response.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the missile attacks on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, including the October 10 strike that killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others, describing repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure as "completely unacceptable".

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the attacks in recent days, which caused casualties, injuries and damage to property.

"We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property," the MEA said.

"The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately," the statement added.

Statement on Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport and other civilian facilities ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/KqxIxD8ej5 https://t.co/S9IKDv13jQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 11, 2026

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with the people and government of Saudi Arabia in defending the country's sovereignty. India said it hoped that "peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest".

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Third Attack On Riyadh Airport This Week

The latest strike on Saturday was the third attack on Riyadh's international airport this week, according to the information provided by Saudi authorities. It left at least 12 people dead and 309 injured, making it the deadliest attack on Saudi soil in more than a decade.

The missile reportedly struck the airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which handle domestic flights.

According to Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority, the deceased included four Saudi nationals, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

Hospitals were overwhelmed with injured passengers arriving by ambulance and helicopter. Some of the wounded were in critical condition. The attack took place without prior warning, with no alert issued by Saudi Arabia's threat warning system, Reuters reported.

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The two earlier attacks on King Khalid International Airport this week killed four people and caused extensive damage to a Saudi commercial aircraft parked on the tarmac.

Following the strike, all flights were diverted from Riyadh, and operations at the airport serving a city of approximately eight million people were temporarily suspended, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.

The repeated strikes have raised concerns over vulnerabilities in Saudi Arabia's defence capabilities as the kingdom continues its air campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis in support of a ground offensive by the Yemeni government.

A Saudi-led military coalition vowed to respond to Saturday's attack, Reuters reported.