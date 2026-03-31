Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Pays Tribute To Fallen Blue Helmets

India Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Pays Tribute To Fallen Blue Helmets

India condemned attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon, emphasising their safety as a priority. Ambassador Harish highlighted India's role in accountability through UNSC Resolution 2589 and mourned the fallen.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 08:26 AM (IST)

New York [US], March 31 (ANI): India has strongly condemned the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon, stressing that the safety and security of peacekeepers must remain a top priority.
 
In a post on X on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Parvathaneni Harish said, "Peacekeepers serve under difficult conditions and are deployed with the backing of a UN mandate in conflict areas. Peacekeeping is multilateralism in action. The safety and security of the Peacekeepers must be a priority."
 
He highlighted India's role in strengthening accountability, noting that New Delhi had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589, which seeks accountability for crimes against peacekeepers.
 
"India joins the international community in condemning the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets," he added.
 
The remarks come after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that a peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UN position near Adchit Al Qusayr in Southern Lebanon on Sunday.
 
UNIFIL, in its statement, said the origin of the projectile remains unknown and that an investigation has been launched and extended condolences to the family of the deceased peacekeeper and expressed hope for the recovery of the injured personnel.
 
"Too many lives have been lost on both sides of the Blue Line in this conflict. There is no military solution. The violence must end," the statement read.
 
In a separate statement, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations reiterated that UN peacekeeping represents multilateral cooperation in action and is carried out under challenging conditions. It condemned the attacks and urged all parties to ensure the safety of personnel deployed under the UN mandate.
 
"We condemn the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL, and pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the safety and security of the Peacekeepers," the statement read. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong

Published at : 31 Mar 2026 08:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lebanon Un Peacekeepers Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Kuwait Warns Of Major Oil Spill After Tanker Attacked By Iran In Dubai
Kuwait Warns Of Major Oil Spill After Tanker Attacked By Iran In Dubai
News
India Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Pays Tribute To Fallen Blue Helmets
India Condemns Attacks On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Pays Tribute To Fallen Blue Helmets
Election
Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength
World
Pete Hegseth’s Broker Attempted To Invest In Defence Fund Before Iran Attack, Pentagon Calls Report 'False'
Pete Hegseth’s Broker Attempted To Invest In Defence Fund Before Iran Attack: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
War Update: US Prepares Ground Offensive in Middle East: 10,000 Troops Deployed Amid Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget