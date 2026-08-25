India-China Agree To Hold 26th Border Talks In India In 2027

Concluding the 25th round of Special Representatives' Talks on the India-China boundary question held in Beijing on Tuesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship, according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit took place at the invitation of Chinese Foriegn Affairs Minister Wang Yi, who co-chaired the talks alongside NSA Doval in their capacity as Special Representatives.

According to the MEA, during the meeting, the two Special Representatives had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on the key India-China Boundary Question, following the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. The two sides also agreed to continue their work in seeking a political settlement of the boundary issue in the context of their overall and long-term interests.

India and China further acknowledged the progress made in implementing the critical consensus reached by PM Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meetings in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025.

The MEA highlighted that both sides expressed satisfaction regarding the "steady resumption of people-to-people and cross-border exchanges, including the ongoing Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and Border Trade through the three designated border trading passes."

In addition to boundary discussions, both delegations addressed broader bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of his itinerary in Beijing, NSA Doval also formally called on Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng during the visit, the MEA noted.

Earlier, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that India and China have officially agreed to host the 26th round of the Special Representatives' Meetings on the Boundary Question in India next year, following comprehensive high-level talks in Beijing.

The announcement followed intensive discussions between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 25th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question in Beijing.

Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to utilising this premier political channel to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary dispute, anchored in the 2005 political guiding principles.

Both sides engaged in in-depth discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations, strengthening border control, improving mechanisms, and promoting cross-border cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to the political guiding principles reached in 2005, and to working in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding to leverage the Special Representatives' Meeting mechanism to seek a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable comprehensive solution to the border issue.

Both sides will continue to properly handle the border issue through dialogue and consultation, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. They agreed to hold the 26th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question in India in 2027, read the statement.

NSA Doval emphasised during the dialogue that India and China function fundamentally as cooperative partners rather than competitors. Highlighting that a predictable and stable bilateral relationship is vital for both Asia and the global community, Doval noted that diplomatic channels under national leadership guidance have successfully steered bilateral ties back to a constructive trajectory.

Doval stated that India and China are both ancient civilizations, populous nations, and important economies, and are partners, not competitors. Developing a stable, predictable, and forward-looking India-China relationship is in the common interest of both peoples and is of great significance to Asia and the world. Under the guidance of the leaders of both countries, India-China relations have returned to the right track, border areas have maintained overall peace, and exchanges and cooperation in various fields have steadily progressed.

India is willing to further strengthen strategic communication with China, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen multilateral collaboration, effectively manage border areas, explore solutions to border issues, and promote the accelerated improvement and development of India-China relations, the statement added.

By locking in the venue and timeline for the 2027 talks, both sides underscored their long-term commitment to institutionalised dialogue and stable neighbourly relations. The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. trajectory.

Meanwhile, Chinese FM Wang Yi emphasised that China and India are key neighbours, major developing nations, and prominent emerging economies. He noted that a healthy and stable bilateral relationship aligns with the fundamental interests of both populations, reflects the shared aspirations of the Global South, and fits the broader trend of the times, according to the Ministry.

Wang stated that China-India relations transcend the bilateral scope and carry significant global and strategic weight.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval held a bilateral meeting with China's Vice President Han Zheng. The leaders held discussions on promoting peace and stability across the border areas while also aiming to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)