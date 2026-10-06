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English NewsNews‘Vote Chori’ Is Treason: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Nobody Will Be Spared’, Vows Action Against Gyanesh Kumar

‘Vote Chori’ Is Treason: Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Nobody Will Be Spared’, Vows Action Against Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of ‘vote chori’, calling their alleged actions ‘treason’.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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  • Police stopped the march, detaining several prominent opposition leaders.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of “hijacking” the country through alleged vote theft. Speaking during a standoff with police in Delhi, Gandhi said those responsible would face action and asserted that nobody would escape accountability. His remarks came as more than 300 Opposition MPs marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission, demanding the CEC’s resignation. Several opposition leaders were detained after police stopped the march, escalating the confrontation.

Gandhi’s ‘Treason’ Charge

Addressing reporters from inside the Akashwani Bhawan premises, Gandhi said he was not concerned by criticism from the BJP and claimed that he was standing up to protect democracy.

He alleged that PM Modi, Shah and Bhagwat had “hijacked” the country through what he described as “vote chori”, with the alleged assistance of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“There will be action against them,” Gandhi said, adding that none of the four would be spared. He described the alleged actions as “treason” and said those responsible would be held accountable.

Gandhi also claimed that the concerns were shared widely across the country, including among young people. He further said police personnel who had stopped the marchers were aware of the situation. 

Also Read: 'Make Bodycams Mandatory For Cops,' 'Set Rules For Storage Of Footage’: Plea In Delhi HC Amid Protest Allegations

Opposition March Stopped

Earlier, Gandhi said on X that more than 300 Opposition MPs had marched from Parliament to meet the Election Commissioners. He questioned why the poll panel was not meeting elected representatives and objected to police action against the marchers.

The march, organised by the INDIA bloc, was aimed at the Election Commission headquarters and included Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other opposition leaders.

The protest saw heightened drama when Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and some others entered the Akashwani Bhawan premises while attempting to proceed towards the poll body’s office. Security personnel had earlier stopped them on Parliament Street near the Akashwani Bhawan and NITI Aayog office.

Several opposition leaders were subsequently detained by police, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien.

The Opposition has been stepping up its criticism of the Election Commission, while the BJP has rejected its allegations and accused the INDIA bloc of undermining constitutional institutions. The latest confrontation adds to the growing political dispute over electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.

Also Read: West Bengal Bypolls See Brisk Voting In Nandigram, Rejinagar, Turnout Cross 58%; Kabir Detention Adds Heat

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Election Commission Of India Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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