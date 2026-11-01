Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For Holding Delhi Rally During 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the party of insensitivity towards victims by holding a rally in Delhi during the anniversary period. Speaking in Chandigarh, Shah recalled the massacre that claimed thousands of Sikh lives and criticised the Congress leadership’s historical response.

‘Big Tree’ Remark

Recalling the violence that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, Shah said thousands of Sikhs were killed, many burnt alive, while numerous families were displaced. Children were orphaned, women widowed and homes destroyed, he said.

Shah also invoked a controversial remark attributed to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had said, “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.”

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "On November 1, 1984, thousands of Sikhs were brutally murdered in Delhi during riots incited by the Congress party. Thousands were burned alive. Many Sikhs were forced to abandon and flee. Countless children were left orphaned, many women were widowed, and many families saw their homes destroyed. The Prime Minister at the time, Rajiv Gandhi, made a statement and I can never forget it—in which he remarked, "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes." Only Congress leaders could describe the brutal massacre of thousands of Sikhs in such a manner. Years have passed since then..." — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

The Home Minister argued that the statement reflected the Congress leadership’s attitude towards the killings, alleging that the party had failed to acknowledge the scale of the tragedy with the seriousness it deserved.

Rally Sparks Row

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Delhi, Shah accused the Congress of reopening painful memories for survivors and their families by organising the event during the period associated with the 1984 violence.

He claimed that the BJP had urged the Congress not to hold the rally on November 1,2 or 3, citing the potential impact on the Sikh community. According to Shah, the party ignored these objections and proceeded with the event.

He further alleged that the decision had been directed by Congress leaders based outside India, describing the rally’s timing as deeply insensitive. Shah condemned the move, saying the tragedy remained etched in the memories of people across India and Punjab.

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BJP Cites Justice

Shah also defended the BJP-led government’s record on the riots, claiming that cases against those accused of involvement in the violence were reopened after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

He said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided to each victim and claimed that senior Congress leaders were jailed in connection with the cases.

Shah maintained that the 1984 violence remained a dark chapter in the country's history, accusing the Congress of political responsibility for the events and asserting that such a tragedy should never be forgotten.

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