ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsAmit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For Holding Delhi Rally During 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary

Amit Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For Holding Delhi Rally During 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Delhi rally, accusing Congress of insensitivity towards victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 03:42 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, accusing the party of insensitivity towards victims by holding a rally in Delhi during the anniversary period. Speaking in Chandigarh, Shah recalled the massacre that claimed thousands of Sikh lives and criticised the Congress leadership’s historical response. 

‘Big Tree’ Remark

Recalling the violence that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, Shah said thousands of Sikhs were killed, many burnt alive, while numerous families were displaced. Children were orphaned, women widowed and homes destroyed, he said.

Shah also invoked a controversial remark attributed to then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had said, “When a big tree falls, the earth shakes.”

The Home Minister argued that the statement reflected the Congress leadership’s attitude towards the killings, alleging that the party had failed to acknowledge the scale of the tragedy with the seriousness it deserved.

Rally Sparks Row

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Delhi, Shah accused the Congress of reopening painful memories for survivors and their families by organising the event during the period associated with the 1984 violence.

He claimed that the BJP had urged the Congress not to hold the rally on November 1,2 or 3, citing the potential impact on the Sikh community. According to Shah, the party ignored these objections and proceeded with the event.

He further alleged that the decision had been directed by Congress leaders based outside India, describing the rally’s timing as deeply insensitive. Shah condemned the move, saying the tragedy remained etched in the memories of people across India and Punjab.

Also Read: 'Connaught Place Shops Shut Forcibly': Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP For Traders' Loss During INDIA Bloc Rally

BJP Cites Justice

Shah also defended the BJP-led government’s record on the riots, claiming that cases against those accused of involvement in the violence were reopened after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

He said financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was provided to each victim and claimed that senior Congress leaders were jailed in connection with the cases.

Shah maintained that the 1984 violence remained a dark chapter in the country's history, accusing the Congress of political responsibility for the events and asserting that such a tragedy should never be forgotten.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Nov 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramlila Maidan AMIT SHAH Rahul Gandhi Chalo Dilli Rally
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March
Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Ramlila Maidan As Thousands Gather For ‘Chalo Dilli’ March
India
'Connaught Place Shops Shut Forcibly': Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP For Traders' Loss During INDIA Bloc Rally
'Connaught Place Shops Shut Forcibly': Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP For Traders' Loss During INDIA Bloc Rally
News
FBI Says North Korea Behind $6 Billion Binance Crypto Heist
FBI Says North Korea Behind $6 Billion Binance Crypto Heist
News
OPINION | Why China Is Disturbing Peace On LAC
OPINION | Why China Is Disturbing Peace On LAC
Advertisement

Videos

Political Face-Off: BJP Takes to Delhi Streets as INDIA Alliance Holds Ramlila Maidan Rally
Rally Countdown: Ramlila Maidan Awaits Rahul Gandhi and Other Senior Leaders
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Alliance Leaders in Open-Top Vehicle
Rally Update: Ramlila Maidan Begins Filling as INDIA Alliance Supporters Gather
Tejashwi Statement: Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Alliance Has United to Protect Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget