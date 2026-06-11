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HomeNews55-Year-Old Stuck In No-Man's-Land For 20 Hours As India, Bangladesh Fail To Agree On His Nationality

55-Year-Old Stuck In No-Man's-Land For 20 Hours As India, Bangladesh Fail To Agree On His Nationality

A Bangladeshi man spent nearly 20 hours stranded between India and Bangladesh after border forces disputed his nationality.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man trapped 20 hours amid India-Bangladesh nationality dispute.
  • Indian forces attempted deportation; Bangladesh disputed his nationality.
  • He remained stranded as border meetings failed to resolve.
  • Ultimately, Rajbanshi was allowed to return to Bangladesh.

A 55-year-old man found himself trapped between two countries for nearly 20 hours after Indian and Bangladeshi border forces failed to agree on his nationality, triggering a tense standoff along the international border in Meghalaya. The incident unfolded at Nandirchar in Meghalaya's South-West Garo Hills district, where personnel from India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) became embroiled in a prolonged dispute over the identity of the man, identified as Sati Rajbanshi.

Deportation Attempt Sparks Disagreement

According to officials, Rajbanshi was allegedly found inside Indian territory after crossing the border without authorization. Following his detention, the BSF initiated procedures to return him to Bangladesh, as per a report on News18.

However, the process hit a roadblock when BGB personnel reportedly refused to accept him. Bangladeshi border officials maintained that Rajbanshi was not a Bangladeshi citizen and instead claimed he belonged to India.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a prolonged standoff, with both sides holding their ground and refusing to take responsibility for the man.

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Man Left Waiting Between Border Forces

As discussions continued, Rajbanshi remained stuck in the area separating the two countries. Videos circulating from the scene showed personnel from both border forces engaged in animated exchanges over his nationality.

The footage also captured Rajbanshi appearing bewildered and distressed as the dispute unfolded around him. Residents gathered on the Bangladeshi side of the border to watch the developments as attempts to resolve the issue continued.

Several rounds of flag meetings between commanders from both sides reportedly failed to produce an immediate breakthrough, prolonging the uncertainty surrounding his fate.

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Incident Comes Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration

The border dispute comes at a time when authorities in northeastern India are intensifying efforts against undocumented migration.

In neighbouring Assam, the government has continued initiatives aimed at identifying foreign nationals residing illegally in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly emphasized stricter enforcement measures and pledged a tougher approach toward illegal immigration in 2026.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main incident described in the article?

A 55-year-old man was trapped between the Indian and Bangladeshi borders for nearly 20 hours. This occurred due to a dispute over his nationality, as border forces from both countries refused to accept him.

Who was the individual involved in the border standoff?

The man caught in the dispute was Sati Rajbanshi, a 55-year-old individual. His nationality became the subject of a prolonged disagreement between Indian and Bangladeshi border forces.

Why did the border forces dispute the man's nationality?

The Indian BSF attempted to deport him to Bangladesh after finding him in Indian territory. However, Bangladeshi BGB personnel refused to accept him, claiming he was an Indian citizen.

How long was the man stranded at the border?

Sati Rajbanshi found himself stranded for nearly 20 hours. He was stuck in the narrow territory between India and Bangladesh while officials debated his identity.

How was the situation with Sati Rajbanshi finally resolved?

After hours of uncertainty and failed flag meetings, the impasse was eventually resolved. Sati Rajbanshi was allowed to return to Bangladesh, bringing the standoff to an end.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh BSF INDIA Border Meghalaya
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