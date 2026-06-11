Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man trapped 20 hours amid India-Bangladesh nationality dispute.

Indian forces attempted deportation; Bangladesh disputed his nationality.

He remained stranded as border meetings failed to resolve.

Ultimately, Rajbanshi was allowed to return to Bangladesh.

A 55-year-old man found himself trapped between two countries for nearly 20 hours after Indian and Bangladeshi border forces failed to agree on his nationality, triggering a tense standoff along the international border in Meghalaya. The incident unfolded at Nandirchar in Meghalaya's South-West Garo Hills district, where personnel from India's Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) became embroiled in a prolonged dispute over the identity of the man, identified as Sati Rajbanshi.

Deportation Attempt Sparks Disagreement

According to officials, Rajbanshi was allegedly found inside Indian territory after crossing the border without authorization. Following his detention, the BSF initiated procedures to return him to Bangladesh, as per a report on News18.

However, the process hit a roadblock when BGB personnel reportedly refused to accept him. Bangladeshi border officials maintained that Rajbanshi was not a Bangladeshi citizen and instead claimed he belonged to India.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a prolonged standoff, with both sides holding their ground and refusing to take responsibility for the man.

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Man Left Waiting Between Border Forces

As discussions continued, Rajbanshi remained stuck in the area separating the two countries. Videos circulating from the scene showed personnel from both border forces engaged in animated exchanges over his nationality.

The footage also captured Rajbanshi appearing bewildered and distressed as the dispute unfolded around him. Residents gathered on the Bangladeshi side of the border to watch the developments as attempts to resolve the issue continued.

Several rounds of flag meetings between commanders from both sides reportedly failed to produce an immediate breakthrough, prolonging the uncertainty surrounding his fate.

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Incident Comes Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migration

The border dispute comes at a time when authorities in northeastern India are intensifying efforts against undocumented migration.

In neighbouring Assam, the government has continued initiatives aimed at identifying foreign nationals residing illegally in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly emphasized stricter enforcement measures and pledged a tougher approach toward illegal immigration in 2026.