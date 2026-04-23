No, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly advises Indian nationals against travelling to Iran due to ongoing regional tensions affecting flight operations.
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India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders
India advised citizens not to travel to Iran amid tensions and flight disruptions. MEA urged Indians in Iran to leave via land routes with embassy coordination.
- India advises citizens against travel to Iran due to tensions.
- Those in Iran should exit via designated land routes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Are Indian citizens advised to travel to Iran?
What should Indian citizens currently in Iran do?
Indian citizens in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes. Coordinate your exit with the Indian Embassy in Iran.
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