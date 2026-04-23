India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Iran, amid reports of limited flight operations between the two countries.

In an advisory issued on April 23, the government reiterated that all Indian citizens currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, in close coordination with the Indian Embassy.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: “In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land. Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran.”

⚠️ Advisory as on 23 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/WIPNNtFspd — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 23, 2026

The embassy also emphasised that Indian nationals still in Iran should exit only through designated land routes with official coordination.

To assist citizens, the embassy has shared helpline numbers — +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359 — along with the email ID cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Iranian airports have largely remained shut since the outbreak of conflict involving Israel and the United States on February 28. However, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation has announced a phased reopening of airspace, beginning with transit flights, followed by limited operations from eastern airports.

Airports in Tehran — including Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad — are expected to reopen in later phases, while Mashhad airport in the northeast has already resumed select international operations.