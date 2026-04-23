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HomeNewsIndia Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders

India Advises 'To Not Travel' Iran, Says Indian Residents To Exit Via Land Borders

India advised citizens not to travel to Iran amid tensions and flight disruptions. MEA urged Indians in Iran to leave via land routes with embassy coordination.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India advises citizens against travel to Iran due to tensions.
  • Those in Iran should exit via designated land routes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly advised Indian nationals against travelling to Iran, amid reports of limited flight operations between the two countries.

In an advisory issued on April 23, the government reiterated that all Indian citizens currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, in close coordination with the Indian Embassy.

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Iran said: “In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land. Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran.”

The embassy also emphasised that Indian nationals still in Iran should exit only through designated land routes with official coordination.

To assist citizens, the embassy has shared helpline numbers — +989128109115, +989128109109, +989128109102, +989932179359 — along with the email ID cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

Iranian airports have largely remained shut since the outbreak of conflict involving Israel and the United States on February 28. However, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation has announced a phased reopening of airspace, beginning with transit flights, followed by limited operations from eastern airports.

Airports in Tehran — including Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad — are expected to reopen in later phases, while Mashhad airport in the northeast has already resumed select international operations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are Indian citizens advised to travel to Iran?

No, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly advises Indian nationals against travelling to Iran due to ongoing regional tensions affecting flight operations.

What should Indian citizens currently in Iran do?

Indian citizens in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes. Coordinate your exit with the Indian Embassy in Iran.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indians In Iran Indian Embassy India Iran Ties US Iran Peace Talks US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War MEA Advises Indians
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