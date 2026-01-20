ABP Network CEO Sumanta Dutta delivers the welcome address at the India@2047 Youth Conclave.
Source : ABP Live
ABP Network hosted its flagship event India@2047 Youth Conclave on Tuesday, where CEO Sumanata Dutta shared an inspiring message for the youth of the country, encouraging them to not give up on their goal till it is achieved.
The event, oragnised to inspire the country's youth and strengthen the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', will bring together leaders and prominent figures from the world of politics, business, cinema, and sports. It aims to provide a platform for dialogue, ideas and inspiration, focusing on the role of young Indians in shaping the nation’s future as it moves towards 2047.
In the welcome address, Sumanta Dutta said: "The youth conclave under the banner of India@2047 is a responsibility of a generation. In just 21 years, India will turn 100. Therefore, India@2047 is not just a milestone, it is really a test. A test of whether the largest youth population of the world can convert the opportunities into outcomes. When India became independent, our literacy rate was barely 12 percent, our economy was fragile, but even then our youth were fearless."
Encouraging the youth of the country, he further stated: “Today, ABP Network and this summit convey a message to the youth that India 2047 will be built through hard work, dedication, and skill. As Swami Vivekananda said, ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is achieved.’"
CEO Sumant Dutta stated that over 65 percent of the country's population is currently under the age of 35. India has become the world's fifth-largest economy and boasts the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns. He clarified that this transformation is not a coincidence, but the result of the combination of youth ambition and the right opportunities.
Sumant Dutta highlighted four key areas shaping India's future. He explained that India is rapidly progressing in terms of economic leadership. In technology and innovation, Indian youth are no longer mere adopters but leaders. India's global identity is strengthening through culture and soft power. He described sports as a symbol of national self-confidence. Citing Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal, he said it wasn't just a medal, but a shift in mindset. It sent the message that even an Indian from a small town can become the best in the world.
Sumant Dutta said that India's working age population is expected to reach nearly one billion by 2047. "If this population becomes skilled and capable, it will become the country's greatest strength. However, if employment and skill opportunities are lacking, this same population could become a burden. Today, Indian youth are making global strides in fields such as artificial intelligence, fintech, startups, and space technology," he said.
Related Video
Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.