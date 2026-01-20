ABP Network hosted its flagship event India@2047 Youth Conclave on Tuesday, where CEO Sumanata Dutta shared an inspiring message for the youth of the country, encouraging them to not give up on their goal till it is achieved.

The event, oragnised to inspire the country's youth and strengthen the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', will bring together leaders and prominent figures from the world of politics, business, cinema, and sports. It aims to provide a platform for dialogue, ideas and inspiration, focusing on the role of young Indians in shaping the nation’s future as it moves towards 2047.

In the welcome address, Sumanta Dutta said: "The youth conclave under the banner of India@2047 is a responsibility of a generation. In just 21 years, India will turn 100. Therefore, India@2047 is not just a milestone, it is really a test. A test of whether the largest youth population of the world can convert the opportunities into outcomes. When India became independent, our literacy rate was barely 12 percent, our economy was fragile, but even then our youth were fearless."

Encouraging the youth of the country, he further stated: “Today, ABP Network and this summit convey a message to the youth that India 2047 will be built through hard work, dedication, and skill. As Swami Vivekananda said, ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is achieved.’"



