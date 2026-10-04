The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread spells of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of the country between October 4 and 10. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of the northeast, eastern and southern states are expected to see varying degrees of rainfall. The weather agency has also warned of isolated heavy rain in several regions, along with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph in some areas. Hot and humid conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa.

Rain In Northwest

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6-8 and again on October 10. Fairly widespread to widespread rain is forecast on October 9.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain between October 5-10. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely, with Himachal Pradesh potentially witnessing winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and west Uttar Pradesh may receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6-10, while east Uttar Pradesh is expected to see rain from October 5-10.

Rain, Storms In East

The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the week.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive isolated heavy rainfall on October 4. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected across parts of eastern India during the period.

In the northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive rain through October 10, while Assam and Meghalaya could see rain from October 5-10. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast over Assam and Meghalaya on October 4, with isolated heavy rain possible.

South Sees Heavy Rain

Several southern states are likely to receive rain during the period, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana.

Kerala and Mahe may witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from October 4-6 and again on October 9 & 10. Heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu from October 4-6.

Tamil Nadu may also experience thunderstorms and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph.

The IMD has also forecast rain over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on October 7 & 8, while hot and humid conditions are likely over Konkan and Goa on October 4-5.