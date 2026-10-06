IMD Rain Alert: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Likely In North, East And South India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD forecasts widespread to scattered rainfall across India soon.

Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds expected across multiple states.

Isolated heavy rain projected for UP, MP, Northeast, South.

he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country over the coming days, with fairly widespread to widespread rain expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the southern peninsula. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several states, while isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the Northeast and southern India.

Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of Lat. 32°N persists. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Haryana; another over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a trough runs from southeast Uttar Pradesh to north Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Odisha & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast in middle tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu in middle tropospheric level. ❖ A trough from Gulf of Mannar to Madhya Maharashtra in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-12th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 6th-12th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 6th-12th October;West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 6th-7th October; Uttarakhand on 6th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh during 8th-9th October; Uttarakhand during 7th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 8th-10th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over southeast Uttar Pradesh on 06th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-9th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-7th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th October. ❖ There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Madhya Pradesh on 06th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-9th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6th October and during 9th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 6th-7th October and during 9th-10th October; Bihar and Jharkhand during 6th-10th October; Odisha during 6th-12th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-12th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-8th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Bihar during 6th-7th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 6th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 6th-8th October; Bihar during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 6th-11th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 6th-10th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-12th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 6th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-7th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 6th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema,South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-12th October; Kerala & Mahe on 12th October; Lakshadweep during 7th-8th October and on 12th October; North Interior Karnataka on 6th October and during 9th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 6th-11th October; Lakshadweep on 6th October and during 9th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on 6th October and during 9th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 6th October and during 8th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe on 6th October and during 9th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 6th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October. October 6, 2026

Northwest India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on October 6. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in these areas from October 7 to 12, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rain from October 6 to 12.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab may see isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 12. West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rain from October 6 to 9, while East Uttar Pradesh may see rainfall from October 6 to 10. West Rajasthan could receive isolated rain on October 11 and 12, with East Rajasthan likely to see rain on October 12.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on October 6 and 7. Uttarakhand is likely to experience similar conditions on October 6.

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Central India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh from October 6 to 9, Vidarbha on October 6, and Chhattisgarh from October 6 to 10.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over East Madhya Pradesh on October 6 and 7, Vidarbha on October 6, and Chhattisgarh from October 6 to 8.

The IMD has also forecast a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Madhya Pradesh on October 6.

East India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 9, becoming fairly widespread to widespread from October 10 to 12.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive rain on October 6 and from October 9 to 11, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected from October 7 to 8.

Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 10, while Odisha may receive rain from October 6 to 12.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 8.

Northeast India

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 11, while Assam and Meghalaya may see rain from October 6 to 10.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 12.

Heavy rainfall is possible over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on October 6, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience heavy rain on October 6 and 7.

West India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on October 6 and 7.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over these areas on October 6.

South Peninsular India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across several parts of southern India from October 6 to 12, including Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from October 6 to 11, while Lakshadweep may experience similar conditions on October 6 and from October 9 to 11.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 6 and from October 8 to 10. Kerala and Mahe may receive heavy rain on October 6 and from October 9 to 10, while South Interior Karnataka could see isolated heavy rainfall on October 6.

The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema from October 6 to 8.

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