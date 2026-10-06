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English NewsNewsIMD Rain Alert: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Likely In North, East And South India

IMD Rain Alert: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Likely In North, East And South India

The IMD has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several parts of India, with heavy rainfall likely in isolated areas through October 12.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD forecasts widespread to scattered rainfall across India soon.
  • Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds expected across multiple states.
  • Isolated heavy rain projected for UP, MP, Northeast, South.

he India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across several parts of the country over the coming days, with fairly widespread to widespread rain expected in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the southern peninsula. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several states, while isolated heavy rainfall has been forecast in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, the Northeast and southern India.  

Northwest India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on October 6. Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in these areas from October 7 to 12, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive rain from October 6 to 12.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab may see isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 12. West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rain from October 6 to 9, while East Uttar Pradesh may see rainfall from October 6 to 10. West Rajasthan could receive isolated rain on October 11 and 12, with East Rajasthan likely to see rain on October 12.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on October 6 and 7. Uttarakhand is likely to experience similar conditions on October 6.  

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Central India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh from October 6 to 9, Vidarbha on October 6, and Chhattisgarh from October 6 to 10.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely over East Madhya Pradesh on October 6 and 7, Vidarbha on October 6, and Chhattisgarh from October 6 to 8.

The IMD has also forecast a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Madhya Pradesh on October 6.

East India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 9, becoming fairly widespread to widespread from October 10 to 12.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may receive rain on October 6 and from October 9 to 11, with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected from October 7 to 8.

Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 10, while Odisha may receive rain from October 6 to 12.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 8.

Northeast India

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 11, while Assam and Meghalaya may see rain from October 6 to 10.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from October 6 to 12.

Heavy rainfall is possible over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on October 6, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may experience heavy rain on October 6 and 7.

West India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on October 6 and 7.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also likely over these areas on October 6.

South Peninsular India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected across several parts of southern India from October 6 to 12, including Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from October 6 to 11, while Lakshadweep may experience similar conditions on October 6 and from October 9 to 11.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 6 and from October 8 to 10. Kerala and Mahe may receive heavy rain on October 6 and from October 9 to 10, while South Interior Karnataka could see isolated heavy rainfall on October 6.

The IMD has also forecast strong surface winds over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema from October 6 to 8.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
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Rainfall Monsoon Rain Alert
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