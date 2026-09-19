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English NewsNewsIIT Bombay Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against All Person Linked To The Matter, Probe Underway

IIT Bombay Suicide Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against All Person Linked To The Matter, Probe Underway

Mumbai Police registered an FIR after an IIT Bombay student died by suicide. The institute said no disciplinary action followed his mobile and ChatGPT use during an exam and that he was counselled.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police registered FIR following IIT Bombay student's death by suicide.
  • Student found using ChatGPT during exam, then counselled by faculty.
  • Student found dead in hostel; IIT Bombay denies disciplinary action.

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR in connection with the death by suicide of a second-year IIT Bombay student, with police saying all relevant persons linked to the incident have been named in the case.

The development comes after IIT Bombay issued a statement clarifying the sequence of events involving the student, who was enrolled in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering.

According to the institute, the student was found using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during an examination earlier in the day. He had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

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IIT Bombay Says No Disciplinary Action Was Initiated

IIT Bombay said no disciplinary action had been initiated against the student following the examination incident.

The institute said the matter was discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career.

“No disciplinary action was initiated against the student. The matter was also discussed with the student by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that the incident would not adversely affect his academic career,” the institute said.

Student Found Dead In Hostel Room

Following the examination incident, the student returned to his hostel room, according to IIT Bombay.

He was later found dead in his room in the evening.

The institute said it was “deeply saddened” by the student's death and was extending support to his friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the incident.

IIT Bombay added that the circumstances surrounding the death were being looked into by the appropriate authorities.

IIT Bombay Does Not Link Death To Exam Incident

The institute's statement outlined the sequence of events but did not attribute the student's death to the examination incident.

The clarification came amid reports linking the death to the student being found using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during the examination.

IIT Bombay reiterated that no disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against him and that he had instead been counselled by the instructor and Head of the Department.

Students Protest On Campus

The student's death also prompted a protest by a section of students on the IIT Bombay campus.

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The protesting students demanded accountability and transparency from the institute administration. Police personnel were deployed on campus as discussions took place between students and the administration.

DCP Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation into the case was underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the examination involving the IIT Bombay student?

The student was found using a mobile phone and ChatGPT during an examination. He had uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers.

Did IIT Bombay take disciplinary action against the student for the exam incident?

No, IIT Bombay did not initiate any disciplinary action against the student. He was counselled by the instructor and Head of the Department, who assured him the incident would not affect his academic career.

Did IIT Bombay link the student's death to the examination incident?

No, IIT Bombay's statement outlined the sequence of events but did not attribute the student's death to the examination incident. They reiterated no disciplinary action was taken against him.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News IIT-Bombay Student Died
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