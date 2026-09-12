India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIAF Makes History In UK: 3 Indian Flying Instructors To Train RAF Pilots

IAF Makes History In UK: 3 Indian Flying Instructors To Train RAF Pilots

The three Indian QFIs have joined RAF Valley, a key training base for the Royal Air Force, where they will instruct RAF pilots.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IAF instructors deployed to train UK Royal Air Force pilots.
  • This marks a historic first in India-UK defence cooperation.
  • The deployment strengthens professional excellence and bilateral defence ties.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed three Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) to the UK’s Royal Air Force Valley in Wales, marking the first time Indian Air Force instructors will train Royal Air Force pilots in the country.

The IAF described the deployment as a “historic first” in India-UK defence cooperation, saying the move will further strengthen professional excellence, interoperability and the long-standing defence ties between the two countries.

The three Indian QFIs have joined RAF Valley, a key training base for the Royal Air Force, where they will instruct RAF pilots.

Announcing the deployment in a post on X, the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force wrote, "A historic first in India–UK defence cooperation. Three Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) have joined RAF Valley, Wales, to instruct Royal Air Force pilots — marking the first deployment of Indian QFIs to the UK."

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Calls For Global Governance Reset, 10-Point Reform Roadmap

India-UK Defence Cooperation

India and the UK have continued to strengthen their defence and security cooperation through talks, joint exercises, training and capacity building.

Earlier in April, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Nicholas Powell on regional security developments. The two officials also reviewed the progress of existing India-UK defence cooperation frameworks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held discussions with Powell on regional and global security issues. Separately, Powell and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval discussed the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue.

India, UK Expand Military Training Cooperation

In October last year, then UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited India on an official trip at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the joint statement issued after their meeting, the two leaders agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between the Indian and UK armed forces through joint exercises, training and capacity building.

Modi also welcomed the port call of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group and the Royal Navy’s KONKAN exercise with the Indian Navy.

Both sides committed to strengthening maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including the establishment of the Regional Maritime Security Centre of Excellence (RMSCE) under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

On training cooperation, the two leaders welcomed progress on an arrangement under which Indian Air Force Qualified Flying Instructors would be integrated into UK Royal Air Force training.

They also welcomed an agreement that would facilitate “our strong training and education relationship.”

ALSO READ: Xi Jinping In India With Cai Qi For BRICS Summit: Who Is China’s Powerful No. 2 Leader?

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent milestone has been achieved in India-UK defence cooperation?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed three Qualified Flying Instructors (QFIs) to the UK. This marks the first time IAF instructors will train Royal Air Force pilots in the UK.

Where are the Indian Air Force instructors currently deployed?

The three Indian QFIs are deployed at Royal Air Force Valley in Wales. This location serves as a key training base for the Royal Air Force.

What is the primary purpose of this deployment?

The deployment aims to strengthen professional excellence, interoperability, and the long-standing defence ties between India and the UK. It is considered a

Was this training cooperation discussed previously by leaders?

Yes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed progress on this arrangement. They agreed to expand bilateral exchanges between their armed forces.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Sep 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAF RAF IAF Makes History In UK United Kingdom IAF RAF Training RAF Pilots
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Xi Jinping In India With Cai Qi For BRICS Summit: Who Is China’s Powerful No. 2 Leader?
Who Is Cai Qi? 'China’s Powerful No. 2' Behind Chinese Prez Jinping At BRICS Summit
India
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Calls For Global Governance Reset, 10-Point Reform Roadmap
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Calls For Global Governance Reset, 10-Point Reform Roadmap
News
Dozens Of Porn Videos Found On Phone Seized From Rape-Convict Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's Prison Cell
Dozens Of Porn Videos Found On Phone Seized From Rape-Convict Prajwal Revanna's Jail
News
BRICS Bloc Agrees On Joint Declaration To Condemn Unilateral War Without Naming Any Nation: Report
BRICS Joint Declaration To Condemn Unilateral War Without Naming Any Nation Agreed Upon: Report
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget