‘I Was Surprised’: Rahul Gandhi On President Murmu’s Response To ‘Vote Theft’ Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc met President, alleging widespread electoral irregularities.

Rahul Gandhi accused Modi, Shah, CEC of election manipulation.

They will submit evidence, approach Supreme Court on Monday.

Memorandum detailed malpractice, EVM manipulation, demanding CEC accountability.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the INDIA bloc would approach the Supreme Court on Monday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, after opposition leaders submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu alleging widespread electoral irregularities.

Speaking to reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhavan, Gandhi said the opposition delegation had raised concerns about alleged “vote theft” and “election theft” during its meeting with the President. He claimed that Murmu had asked the leaders to submit evidence and said the opposition would present the material it had gathered.

“We just met with the President. In a way, I was surprised because when we told the President about vote theft and election theft, the President of India did not deny it. The President of India did not say that elections are not being stolen; instead, she told us to bring evidence to her,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi, Shah And CEC Of Electoral Manipulation

Gandhi said the opposition would submit its evidence to the President, alleging that electoral malpractice was taking place across the country. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being the “mastermind” and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of implementing the alleged manipulation.

“We will take the evidence we have gathered to the President. The entire country knows, and students know, that vote theft is taking place in the country. Narendra Modi is the mastermind behind this, and Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar are the ones who implement it, and the President has not denied this. She said she will think about it and take action. I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart,” Gandhi said.

The allegations were made by Gandhi on behalf of the opposition. His remarks about the President's response do not, by themselves, establish that she endorsed the allegations.

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INDIA Bloc To Submit Memorandum To Chief Justice On Monday

Gandhi also recounted the opposition's earlier attempts to raise the issue with the Election Commission and stage a protest at Jantar Mantar.

He said MPs from opposition parties had first sought a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner but were detained and taken to a police station. According to Gandhi, they were subsequently prevented from proceeding to Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site.

“First, MPs from all opposition parties in India went to meet the Chief Election Commissioner. There, we were detained, beaten, pushed, locked in buses and taken to the police station. That day, we were told not to protest there. After that, we said we would go to Jantar Mantar, a dedicated protest site, but we were prevented from going there. Now we have come to the President, and on Monday, this same delegation will take a memorandum to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. We will leave no stone unturned,” he said.

The opposition delegation plans to submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India on Monday, Gandhi added.

INDIA Bloc Memorandum Alleges Vote Theft In Multiple States

In its memorandum to President Murmu, the INDIA bloc alleged that widespread electoral malpractice had taken place across several states and accused the BJP of manipulating electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter lists.

“We have compelling evidence that widespread vote theft has occurred in election after election. Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, and West Bengal have been stolen. The BJP has grossly manipulated both EVMs and voter lists in numerous other assembly and Lok Sabha elections. This is a crime against the nation, and the Chief Election Commissioner has blatantly defrauded and lied to the Supreme Court of India to conceal this crime,” the memorandum stated.

These are allegations made by the opposition in its submission to the President.

Opposition Cites Article 326, Says Election Commission Must Be Accountable

The memorandum also invoked Article 326 of the Constitution, which provides for elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies on the basis of adult suffrage.

“The right to vote, enshrined in Article 326 of the Indian Constitution, is the foundation of representative democracy. The Election Commission is its constitutional guardian, not its master. It is accountable to the Constitution of India, not to its political masters. No institution can be permitted to alter the rules governing that right, evade accountability for its decisions, and silence those demanding answers through procrastination, repression, and criminal behavior,” the memorandum stated.

The INDIA bloc said the Election Commission must remain accountable under the Constitution and respond to concerns raised over electoral processes.

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