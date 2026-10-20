'I Believe In Shiva-Shakti': Rahul Gandhi Calls RSS 'All-Male Anti-Constitutional Cult’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing the organisation of being an “all-male anti-constitutional cult” that views women as the property of men. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said he believed in Shiva-Shakti and described his opposition to the RSS as a source of joy.

His remarks came on the RSS’s foundation day, as chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered his annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur.

Gandhi Targets RSS

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that the RSS promoted a view of women that reduced them to the property of men.

“The RSS is an all-male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men,” Gandhi wrote.

The RSS is an al male anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their “own” women are on my side. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 20, 2026

He added that his belief in Shiva-Shakti was central to his opposition to the organisation, saying this was why fighting the RSS gave him such joy.

The Congress leader also said he found it significant that many women he described as belonging to the RSS’s own ranks were supporting his position.

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Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami Address

Gandhi’s statement came as the RSS marked its foundation day and chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered his Vijayadashami speech in Nagpur.

During his address, Bhagwat cautioned against movements seeking regime change, arguing that such agitations did not necessarily address fundamental problems.

He warned that protests could be used to serve political interests and might deepen divisions in society rather than provide lasting solutions.

Bhagwat’s comments came amid wider political debates over protests, governance and the role of political movements in addressing public grievances.

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