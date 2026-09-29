‘How Can Gyanesh Kumar Not Resign?’ Priyanka Gandhi’s Message At Congress CWC Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharge presented five demands for electoral transparency and data.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the party’s response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the functioning of the Election Commission and its demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi urged party leaders to take up the SIR issue with confidence and step up their outreach on the ground.

Priyanka Demands Resignation

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of Gyanesh Kumar’s position during the CWC meeting and said he would have to resign. She questioned how the Chief Election Commissioner could continue in office.

The Congress has already been demanding action against Kumar and has intensified its criticism of the Election Commission over SIR and concerns surrounding electoral rolls.

The CWC meeting was convened to discuss the party’s next steps, with the Congress seeking to turn its objections over the electoral process into a broader political campaign.

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Rahul Calls For Confidence

Rahul Gandhi told party leaders that the Congress needed to pursue the SIR issue with confidence and determination, sources said. He urged leaders to take the matter to the ground and engage directly with the public.

He also levelled allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner, claiming that Kumar could not function without the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi also referred to the Congress’ allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls. According to sources, he said that while only around 20% of people had earlier believed the party’s claims of “vote theft”, that figure had now risen to 80%.

Five Key Demands

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge outlined five key demands at the meeting.

The party called for complete data on major changes made to electoral rolls to be made public. It also demanded that voters whose names are removed be informed and given an opportunity to appeal.

The Congress further sought timely access for political parties to electoral-roll data and other relevant figures in a simple format.

It also demanded an independent, time-bound investigation into serious irregularities, along with greater transparency in important electoral decisions and the release of data related to the election process.

Also Read: SIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission