India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNews‘How Can Gyanesh Kumar Not Resign?’ Priyanka Gandhi’s Message At Congress CWC Meet

‘How Can Gyanesh Kumar Not Resign?’ Priyanka Gandhi’s Message At Congress CWC Meet

Congress CWC steps up its SIR campaign as Rahul Gandhi urges confidence on the ground and Priyanka Gandhi reportedly seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 29 Sep 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kharge presented five demands for electoral transparency and data.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the party’s response to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the functioning of the Election Commission and its demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi urged party leaders to take up the SIR issue with confidence and step up their outreach on the ground. 

Priyanka Demands Resignation

According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue of Gyanesh Kumar’s position during the CWC meeting and said he would have to resign. She questioned how the Chief Election Commissioner could continue in office.

The Congress has already been demanding action against Kumar and has intensified its criticism of the Election Commission over SIR and concerns surrounding electoral rolls.

The CWC meeting was convened to discuss the party’s next steps, with the Congress seeking to turn its objections over the electoral process into a broader political campaign.

Also Read: Calcutta HC Grants Interim Bail To Congress Nandigram Bypoll Candidate Milan Pradhan Till Oct 21

Rahul Calls For Confidence

Rahul Gandhi told party leaders that the Congress needed to pursue the SIR issue with confidence and determination, sources said. He urged leaders to take the matter to the ground and engage directly with the public.

He also levelled allegations against the Chief Election Commissioner, claiming that Kumar could not function without the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Gandhi also referred to the Congress’ allegations of irregularities in electoral rolls. According to sources, he said that while only around 20% of people had earlier believed the party’s claims of “vote theft”, that figure had now risen to 80%.

Five Key Demands

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge outlined five key demands at the meeting.

The party called for complete data on major changes made to electoral rolls to be made public. It also demanded that voters whose names are removed be informed and given an opportunity to appeal.

The Congress further sought timely access for political parties to electoral-roll data and other relevant figures in a simple format.

It also demanded an independent, time-bound investigation into serious irregularities, along with greater transparency in important electoral decisions and the release of data related to the election process.

Also Read: SIR Row Takes Centre Stage At Congress CWC Meet As Kharge Targets Election Commission

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
Read More
Published at : 29 Sep 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Congress CWC Meet SIR Row 'Gyanesh Kumar'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
S Jaishankar Calls Out US Over Pakistan Ties, Says India’s Terror Concerns Must Be ‘Understood’
S Jaishankar Calls Out US Over Pakistan Ties, Says India’s Terror Concerns Must Be ‘Understood’
India
Assam Rifles Officer Killed, 4 Injured In Militant Attack Near Myanmar Border In Arunachal
Assam Rifles Officer Killed, 4 Injured In Militant Attack Near Myanmar Border In Arunachal
World
Pakistan's China-Built PNS Hangor Fires Missile In Arabian Sea, India's Submarine Gap In Focus
Pakistan's China-Built PNS Hangor Fires Missile In Arabian Sea, India's Submarine Gap In Focus
India
Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’ To Honour 12 Women Achievers With Kamaraj Awards On Gandhi Jayanthi
Annamalai’s ‘We The Leaders’ To Honour 12 Women Achievers With Kamaraj Awards On Gandhi Jayanthi
Advertisement

Videos

PUNJAB NEWS: BJP Alleges Misuse of Punjab Government Residences as Sunil Jakhar Faces Police Blockade
UP NEWS: Yogi Adityanath Pays Tribute to Mahant Digvijay Nath on His Death Anniversary
DELHI NEWS: Amit Shah to Inaugurate Barapullah Elevated Corridor as ₹1,941 Crore Projects Boost Connectivity
ELECTION NEWS: Kharge Steps Up Attack Over SIR as Congress Plans Ground Campaign on Voter Roll Changes
UP ELECTION NEWS: Chirag Paswan Engages Youth in Prayagraj as LJP Plans Expansion in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget