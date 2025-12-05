Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island were released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, offering a chilling glimpse behind the late financier’s closed doors.

The images depict several unusual and unsettling details inside Epstein’s infamous Little St. James estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among the photos are a dentist chair in a room decorated with masks of bald men’s faces, and a chalkboard bearing words such as “Power,” “Deception,” and “Music.” Other images show a large shower room stacked with bins of towels and blankets.

“Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein’s private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors,” the committee wrote on X. “See for yourself. We won't stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors.”

Legislation Mandates Release Of Files

Congress passed a law requiring the full files on Epstein’s estate to be released within 30 days, signed by President Donald Trump on November 19. The deadline for release is set for Friday. Lawmakers have requested clarification from the Justice Department on whether any new evidence, procedural hurdles, or information could delay compliance with the 30-day mandate.

Details From Photos and Videos

The Oversight Committee uploaded 10 photos and four videos revealing both interior and exterior aspects of Epstein’s property:

The videos show palm trees, multiple small buildings, a helipad, a large in-ground pool, and walkways leading to the beach.

Interior photos depict large bedrooms, bathrooms, what appears to be an office, and a sprawling shower room with stacked linens.

Close-ups include a landline phone with names like Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick, and Larry on speed dial, while other names are redacted.

The chalkboard in what seems to be Epstein’s office lists words including “Power,” “Deception,” “Truth,” and “Music,” with women’s names censored to protect identities.

Justice and Transparency Push

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, shifts the importance on the need for transparency, saying, “The survivors deserve justice and the truth. We need the Department of Justice to release all the files, NOW.”

House Democrats have been steadily releasing documents and files as part of a broader effort to investigate Epstein’s ties to prominent figures, including politicians, and ensure accountability.

Epstein Was Accused Of Sexually Abusing Underage Girls

Epstein, a financier, was accused of sexually abusing underage girls and young women on Little St. James. He died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial in a New York City prison, prompting widespread speculation about the extent of his crimes and connections.

President Donald Trump, who had previously downplayed calls for file releases as a “hoax,” ultimately signed the legislation, which allows for redactions to protect survivors, national security, or ongoing investigations. The timing and scope of such redactions may affect the release schedule.

The Oversight Committee plans to continue releasing documents and media files as they are received, aiming to provide full transparency regarding Epstein’s estate and activities.