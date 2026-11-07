Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emergency declared: hijack threat found on Bengaluru IndiGo flight.

Pilots returned the aircraft for anti-sabotage security checks.

Investigation is underway to determine the threat's origin.

A full emergency was declared at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday after a suspected hijack threat message was found in the lavatory of an IndiGo aircraft scheduled to fly to Lucknow.

IndiGo flight 6E-451 was operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow when crew members discovered the threatening note inside the aircraft's washroom. Following standard safety protocols, the pilots immediately turned the aircraft around and returned to Bengaluru, ANI news agency reported.

After the aircraft landed at Terminal 1, airport security personnel and aviation law enforcement authorities took charge. The plane was isolated and subjected to thorough anti-sabotage checks as part of the security procedures.

An investigation is underway to establish the origin of the threat message and identify the person responsible for leaving it on board.

IndiGo Flight Returns To Bengaluru After Threat

Confirming the incident, an IndiGo spokesperson said a security threat had been reported on board flight 6E-451, which was operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on November 7, 2026.

"A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," the spokesperson said.

A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to the origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances: IndiGo Spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026

Flight To Resume After Clearance

The airline said it regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers and was making arrangements to minimise the disruption.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority," the spokesperson added.

Ground staff are providing refreshments and regular updates to affected passengers while authorities complete the mandatory security checks. The aircraft will resume its journey to Lucknow once it receives the necessary clearances.