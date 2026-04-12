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HomeNewsFrom PM Modi To Rahul Gandhi: Leaders Mourn Asha Bhosle’s Demise

From PM Modi To Rahul Gandhi: Leaders Mourn Asha Bhosle’s Demise

India mourns Asha Bhosle, whose timeless voice shaped generations and leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi mourns Asha Bhosle, a celebrated voice.
  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92.
  • Bhosle's decades-long career enriched India's cultural heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Asha Bhosle, calling her one of India’s most celebrated and versatile voices. He said her extraordinary musical journey, spanning several decades, enriched India’s cultural heritage and touched millions across the globe. From deeply emotive melodies to lively compositions, her voice carried a timeless brilliance. PM Modi added that he would always cherish his personal interactions with her, extending heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and music lovers worldwide.

भारतातील सर्वात ख्यातनाम आणि अष्टपैलू आवाजांपैकी एक असलेल्या आशा भोसले जी यांच्या निधनाने अतिशय दुःख झाले. त्यांच्या अनेक दशकांच्या अद्वितीय संगीत प्रवासाने आपल्या सांस्कृतिक वारशाला समृद्ध केले आणि जगभरातील असंख्य लोकांच्या मनाला स्पर्श केला. भावपूर्ण गीतांपासून ते जोशपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/JsjoxbdCCt

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026

Shah Pays Tribute

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the day as “sorrowful for every Indian”, mourning the loss of Asha Bhosle and calling her a beloved figure in Indian music.

In a heartfelt message, Shah said Bhosle not only carved a unique identity through her “sweet voice and unparalleled talent”, but also enriched Indian music across genres and languages. He highlighted her remarkable versatility, noting how she left an indelible mark in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Gujarati music, as well as in folk traditions.

Recalling his personal interactions, Shah said their conversations often revolved around music and art, reflecting her warmth and simplicity. He added that while she may no longer be among us, her voice would continue to live on in the hearts of millions.

He extended his deepest condolences to her family and admirers, praying for her soul to rest in peace.

Rahul Gandhi Mourns Loss

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the demise of Asha Bhosle, calling it “extremely heartbreaking”.

In his message, Gandhi said that through her voice, Bhosle’s art would “forever remain immortal” among the people. He extended his condolences to her bereaved family and countless admirers in this moment of grief.

Passing Of A legend

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after suffering cardiac and respiratory complications. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news of her demise. According to a doctor’s statement, the veteran singer passed away due to multi-organ failure.

Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a vast and irreplaceable legacy that shaped generations of listeners and artists alike.

Voice That Defined Generations

At 92, Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unparalleled. Born in Sangli, Maharashtra, she carved out an extraordinary career spanning several decades, becoming one of the most recorded artists in the world. Her versatility allowed her to effortlessly move across genres, from classical and ghazals to pop and cabaret, making her voice instantly recognisable and widely cherished.

Among her many accolades, she won National Film Awards for songs such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai and Mera Kuch Samaan. She was also honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising her immense contribution to Indian cinema and music.

Bhosle’s songs continue to resonate across generations, ensuring that her legacy endures. Even in her passing, her voice remains immortal-echoing through time as a defining sound of Indian musical history.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Asha Bhosle Death PM Modi Asha Bhosle
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