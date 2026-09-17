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English NewsNews‘Happy Birthday My Friend’: Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi, Hails India-Italy Bond

‘Happy Birthday My Friend’: Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi, Hails India-Italy Bond

In a post on X, Meloni wished Modi “health, energy, and success” on his birthday.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 17 Sep 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi happy birthday.
  • She emphasized strengthening Italy-India friendship for cooperation and prosperity.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as her “friend” and highlighting the deepening ties between Italy and India.

‘Happy Birthday My Friend’: Meloni Wishes PM Modi

In a post on X, Meloni wished Modi “health, energy, and success” on his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni said.

ALSO READ: US Russia Oil Sanctions Bill: Kremlin Warns Ukraine Peace Talks Could Get ‘Harder’

Italy-India Ties

Meloni also highlighted the relationship between the two countries, saying Italy and India continue to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship”.

“Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations,” she said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who wished PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday?

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi. She referred to him as her friend.

What did Giorgia Meloni wish for PM Modi?

In her birthday message posted on X, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi.

How did Giorgia Meloni describe the relationship between Italy and India?

Meloni stated that Italy and India continue to strengthen their ties.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Sep 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi PM Modi Birthday Georgia Meloni Georgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday
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