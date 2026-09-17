‘Happy Birthday My Friend’: Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi, Hails India-Italy Bond

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as her “friend” and highlighting the deepening ties between Italy and India.

‘Happy Birthday My Friend’: Meloni Wishes PM Modi

In a post on X, Meloni wished Modi “health, energy, and success” on his birthday.

Buon compleanno al mio amico @narendramodi, a cui auguro salute, energia e successo.

Italia e India continuano a rafforzare il loro profondo legame di amicizia, costruendo insieme un futuro di cooperazione e prosperità per le nostre Nazioni. — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 17, 2026

“Happy birthday to my friend @narendramodi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni said.

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Italy-India Ties

Meloni also highlighted the relationship between the two countries, saying Italy and India continue to strengthen their “deep bond of friendship”.

“Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations,” she said.