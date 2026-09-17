Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended birthday greetings to PM Narendra Modi. She referred to him as her friend.
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‘Happy Birthday My Friend’: Giorgia Meloni Wishes PM Modi, Hails India-Italy Bond
In a post on X, Meloni wished Modi “health, energy, and success” on his birthday.
- Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi happy birthday.
- She emphasized strengthening Italy-India friendship for cooperation and prosperity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who wished PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday?
What did Giorgia Meloni wish for PM Modi?
In her birthday message posted on X, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni wished PM Modi.
How did Giorgia Meloni describe the relationship between Italy and India?
Meloni stated that Italy and India continue to strengthen their ties.
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