‘You Won Under Same System’: BJP Slams INDIA Bloc’s Election Commission March, Targets Rahul

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP spokespersons targeted Rahul Gandhi's claims regarding Form 6.

The BJP on Tuesday criticised the INDIA bloc’s march to the Election Commission, where opposition MPs demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress and its allies of trying to create unrest and undermine constitutional institutions. BJP spokespersons also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his claims concerning electoral rolls and Form 6. The opposition’s concerns centre on the Special Intensive Revision process, setting up a fresh political confrontation over voter lists, the Election Commission and the conduct of elections in India.

BJP Hits Back

Chouhan said the INDIA bloc was expressing frustration over electoral defeats by making allegations against constitutional bodies. He questioned whether victories by opposition parties in Kerala, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, along with governments formed in Punjab and Jharkhand, should also be considered illegitimate if the electoral system was being questioned.

He urged the opposition to accept defeat as part of democracy and warned that attacks on constitutional institutions could contribute to unrest. Chouhan defended the Special Intensive Revision, arguing that removing names of deceased people, non-citizens and duplicate entries was necessary for a clean voter list.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra separately criticised Rahul Gandhi over his comments on Form 6, which is used by people seeking inclusion in the electoral roll. Gandhi had alleged that the Election Commission had illegally changed the form.

Patra said the Supreme Court had not declared Form 6 illegal, but had only issued notice in a petition concerning the issue. He accused Gandhi of misrepresenting the court proceedings.

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Protest Live: 'CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Scared To Meet 300 Opposition MPs,' Says Rahul Gandhi

BJP Steps Up Attack

Patra alleged that the Congress and some opposition parties were seeking to dislodge the BJP from power and bring Gandhi to the helm without electoral success. He accused the opposition of repeatedly targeting institutions including the judiciary, armed forces, Hindus, electronic voting machines and the Election Commission.

Another BJP spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, questioned the opposition’s objections to electoral-roll revision. He said Congress leaders had previously raised concerns about duplicate and non-existent voters, but were now opposing efforts to verify and remove such entries.

Trivedi also criticised the Congress’s political record, pointing to its prolonged absence from power in several states. He questioned how often Gandhi had spent sustained periods campaigning in poll-bound states.

The BJP’s remarks came as INDIA bloc MPs stepped up their challenge to the Election Commission, keeping the dispute over electoral rolls and the revision process at the centre of a wider political confrontation

Also Read: INDIA Bloc Protest: Rahul Gandhi Tries To Enter ECI Office; Priyanka Gandhi, Venugopal Detained