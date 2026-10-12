Major Reshuffle: President Murmu Announces New Governors-Full List

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday announced a major gubernatorial reshuffle, appointing Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Om Prakash Mathur, the incumbent Governor of Sikkim, will replace Arlekar as the Governor of Keralam, while Dushyant Gautam has been appointed to take over as Sikkim Governor.

Senior BJP leader from Jharkhand Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav will take over as Karnataka Governor, while Dhal Singh Bisen has been named the Governor of Uttarakhand.

The appointments will come into effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge, the communique said.