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English NewsNewsMajor Reshuffle: President Murmu Announces New Governors-Full List

Major Reshuffle: President Murmu Announces New Governors-Full List

President Droupadi Murmu announces a gubernatorial reshuffle, appointing new Governors for Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Sikkim, Odisha, Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 10:17 PM (IST)

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday announced a major gubernatorial reshuffle, appointing Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Om Prakash Mathur, the incumbent Governor of Sikkim, will replace Arlekar as the Governor of Keralam, while Dushyant Gautam has been appointed to take over as Sikkim Governor.

Senior BJP leader from Jharkhand Braj Mohan Ram has been appointed Governor of Odisha. Sudha Yadav will take over as Karnataka Governor, while Dhal Singh Bisen has been named the Governor of Uttarakhand.

The appointments will come into effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge, the communique said.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Governor Droupadi Murmu New Governors
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